Adulterers on Ashley Madison reveal what they are faithful to, 87% would cheat on their partner before taxes

Admitted adulterers are more loyal to their cell phone providers and real estate agent than their spouses, according to controversial online dating service Ashley Madison, which caters to married people and uses the slogan, "Life is short. Have an affair."

Ashley Madison conducted a survey to determine how faithful members are outside the bedroom, and the results show that adulterers can be loyal in other aspects of life. The site’s members were given a list of more than 20 categories and asked whether they were more likely to cheat on the items listed, or their partner.

The shocking study found that 87% of members would rather cheat on their partner than cheat on their taxes, and 90% of all adulterers surveyed said they would rather cheat on their partner than on a job application or a test.

They appear to be loyal customers, too. A staggering 89% of members would rather cheat on their partner than on their real estate agent or their banking institution, while 83% would rather cheat on their partner than their phone provider.

Of the surveyed, 82% would cheat on their partner before their favorite takeout restaurant, 85% are more loyal to their preferred gym than their partners, and 90% would find a new sexual partner before finding a new personal trainer.

When it comes to hairstylists and barbers, 82% of Ashley Madison members said they’d cheat on their partner before letting someone new cut their hair. The members also said they’re 85% more likely to cheat on their partner than change their regular coffee order.

The Ashley Madison adulterers are also loyal to their political parties, with 86% saying they’d cheat on their partner before voting with the other side.

They were also 81% more likely to cheat on their partner than their favorite car manufacturer and 84% more likely to have an affair than ditch their preferred music streaming service.

Ashley Madison chief strategy officer Paul Keable said that many Ashley Madison members answer such questions because "they don’t have anyone they can discuss their extracurricular activities with," and therefore are "very eager to discuss their affairs through anonymous channels as a form of catharsis."

Keable feels "monogamy will not live up to expectations" for many Americans, but that doesn’t mean they’re disloyal in all walks of life.

"Once a cheater, always a cheater is an antiquated assumption. For some of our members, infidelity will become a regular activity that they incorporate into their wellness regime. For others, it will be a one-time act -- a scratch that once itched goes away," Keable told Fox News Digital.

"For many of these members, going through an affair resulted in a stronger marriage with their spouse, opening up the lines of communication, and ultimately improving their lives both sexually and emotionally," Keable continued. "What surprises more than anything, is that society continues to hold onto the belief that monogamy should be the default setting for all marriages."

Keable said, "Till death do us part is a promise many Americans make without understanding the consequences," and such promises are not made when it comes to things like real estate agents, coffee orders and political parties.

"If your partner shuts down all activities in the bedroom, or is simply unable to provide for your needs, is death now the only release from what can be a living hell for many? This reason alone can help explain how someone can be truly faithful in many aspects of their life, but still choose to have an affair -- because we are not asked to be faithful until death when it comes to any other part of our life," he said.

Last year, Ashley Madison provided a look at the 20 cities across America where the most Ashley Madison accounts are based and found Miami to be No. 1 on the list, followed by Orlando, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Tampa, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh.