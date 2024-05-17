Ashley Madison reveals top 20 American cities for adulterous behavior: ‘Something is going on in the Midwest’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX -- Some Ohio residents may want to watch their spouses closely this summer.

Controversial online dating service Ashley Madison, which caters to married people and uses the slogan "Life is short. Have an affair," examines which cities have the most signups per capita across America on an annual basis. Ashley Madison chief strategy officer Paul Keable provided Fox News Digital with an exclusive look at the 20 cities across America that are "hot spots for non-monogamy."

"We saw that Columbus, Ohio, had the No. 1 most signups per capita for any city across America, which was fascinating because they weren’t even in the top 20 of our list last year," Keable told Fox News Digital.

"Clearly, something is going on in Ohio because, in fact, there are two other cities in the top 20 from Ohio," he added, referring to No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 13 Cleveland.

VALENTINE'S DAY DOESN’T REFLECT POPULARITY OF NON-MONOGAMY, ACCORDING TO ADULTERERS ON ASHLEY MADISON

"Something is going on in the Midwest," Keable said.

Keable said the data helps "would-be adulterers and cheaters" determine which cities have the most "action going on." He believes the results prove "adultery and infidelity are everywhere."

"We have red states and blue states and purple states represented really, really well. We have tourist destinations -- Sin City, Las Vegas drops in at No.4, which probably isn't too surprising," Keable said. "But then when you have Buffalo, Baton Rouge, Tucson, Arizona, what does that really tell you about America? It tells me that infidelity is ubiquitous against your income, against your industry and your location."

Top 20 U.S. hot spots for non-monogamy, according to Ashley Madison:

Columbus, Ohio Miami, Florida, Orlando, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Richmond, Virginia Cincinnati, Ohio Minneapolis & Saint Paul, Minnesota Tampa, Florida Buffalo, New York Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Spokane, Washington Cleveland, Ohio Denver, Colorado Baton Rouge, Louisiana Tucson, Arizona Colorado Springs, Colorado Austin, Texas Boise, Idaho Wichita, Kansas

Richmond, Virginia stood out to Keable, which landed at No. 6, because it’s not exactly what would be considered a "hotbed of adultery." However, Keable said any city within driving distance of the nation’s capital could be ripe for scandalous behavior.

"Given that a lot of people who reside there probably work in Washington, DC, or work within the political environment there. That is an industry in a space, in a type of city that we often see high membership in," he said.

ADULTERERS ON ASHLEY MADISON REVEAL WHAT THEY ARE FAITHFUL TO, 87% WOULD CHEAT ON THEIR PARTNER BEFORE TAXES

"In fact, our business is based in Canada, and we've always seen in our capital city, Ottawa, a very high percentage of users," Keable continued. "So, it isn't surprising to us."

Miami fell from No. 1 in the last edition to No. 2, but Keable noted the Sunshine State "continues to have great representation in the top 20" with Orlando and Tampa also making the list.

As for large population centers such as New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, Keable said they’re some of Ashley Madison’s "biggest membership cities" based on signups, but ranking areas on a per capita basis against the population in each city is much more helpful.

ONLYFANS EMERGES AS CULTURAL PHENOMENON WITH EVERYONE FROM TEACHERS TO CELEBS PROFITING OFF RISQUÉ CONTENT

"It's a better representation of that city's desire and leanings towards infidelity," Keable said.

"If you look at pure numbers, LA, Houston, New York, they're going to be at the top of lists," he continued. "But when you balance it out against the size of the actual population, that's a truer indication of whether or not that city has adulterous leanings."

Fox News Digital’s Ramiro Vargas contributed to this report.