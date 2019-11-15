Adam Schiff to Trump in impeachment hearing: 'Stop obstructing'

On the second day of Democrats' public impeachment hearings into President Trump, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., spoke directly into the camera and told the president to stop "obstructing" their investigation.

"We would ask the president to stop obstructing the impeachment inquiry," Schiff said. "And, while we're grateful he has released a single document, he has nonetheless obstructed witnesses and their testimony and the production of thousands and thousands of other records."

He added: "Mr. President, I hope you'll explain to the country today why it was after this call and while the vice president was making plans to attend the inauguration that you instructed the vice president not to attend [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's inauguration."

YOVANOVITCH TESTIFIES OF BEING ‘KNEECAPPED,' AS TRUMP CLAIMS EVERYWHERE SHE WORKED 'TURNED BAD'

Schiff also used to his gavel to shut down and reject points of order from several GOP members who reacted in disbelief.

"Holy cow!" Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan exclaimed exasperatedly.

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY HEARINGS

Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., had just read through a new transcript of the president's phone call with Zelensky. Schiff responded, locking eyes with the cameras, urging the president to "release the thousands of other records that he has instructed the State Department not to release."

Schiff said that included notes from previous witness Ambassador Bill Taylor and George Kent's memo as well as documents from the Office of Management and Budget.