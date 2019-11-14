Zeldin rips media takes on impeachment 'Schiff show': Don't know what hearing they watched

Congressional Democrats have deluded themselves into allowing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to run a kangaroo court and are relying on hearsay to condemn President Trump, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Fla., said on "Fox News @ Night," Wednesday.

Zeldin blasted the media coverage of the inquiry and said it's been slanted from the start. He also claimed the contents of Wednesday's hearing proved nothing.

"I don’t know what hearing they were watching," he said, responding to a set of headlines about the hearing, including one from MSNBC declaring the "bricks of bribery evidence" are mounting against Trump.

"They brought in two witnesses filled with second, third, fourth, no-hand information. Not a lot of firsthand information," Zeldin argued. He said the American public heard the flip side of the impeachment argument from the GOP and claimed Democrats' case for impeachment took a massive hit.

"It was not a good day [for Democrats]," Zeldin added. "And the strategy of selectively leaking texts -- certain aspects of the transcripts, the deposition that took place in the basement of the capital -- I think, backfired here. Because Democrats around the country were maybe coming in, rooting for... certain new facts to come out to life. They learned nothing new."

"But they also got to see the other side of this story," he continued. "And I think being able to hear [witnesses answer] questions from Republicans... allowed people who are actually independent-minded, to maybe learn something new. And I think that the argument in favor of impeachment is weaker now than it was this morning."

Zeldin's Republican colleague, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., who was recently moved on to the House Intelligence Committee, called for the Ukraine whistleblower to testify before Congress on Thursday and said it's the only way to gain direct insight into what actually happened.

"We all want the whistleblower to hold up their right hand and testify so we can see what kind of motivations and bias they have," Jordan told "Fox & Friends."