Chris Pratt wishes RFK Jr., Trump admin success, advises against being 'mired in hatred' for the president

Actor Chris Pratt sat down with comedian Bill Maher on Monday and discussed his interactions with Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary RFK Jr., wishing both the HHS head and the Trump administration success in tackling bipartisan issues.

"I hope there are certain things that he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way, like getting terrible, toxic stuff out of our kids’ food. I think that’s a great thing. And so, like, just – if you just do that, that’s amazing," Pratt said during an appearance on Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

Pratt, who is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Maria Shriver and relative of the Kennedy family, told Maher that he's spent time with RFK Jr. in family settings.

"I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d have an allergic reaction to. To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself.’ You know, it’s like, come on, be reasonable here. There’s certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful," Pratt continued.

Maher agreed with Pratt and said earlier in the discussion that he'd had a conversation with RFK Jr.

"I love him. I don’t agree with everything, but I agree with, like, the overall view that what makes us sick is the toxicity," Maher said. "When he was here, I said my advice to you is like you need to marry your former life more with what you’re doing now. Your former life, you were very admired as an environmental lawyer."

When news broke that President Donald Trump was nominating RFK Jr. to be the head of HHS, Maher said his head wasn't exploding over it.

"Well, the system as it is, the way we do health, is already very f-----," Maher said in November. "So maybe he'll make it worse. But, like, my head is not exploding about it."

Maher insisted RFK Jr. wasn't crazy during his conversation with Pratt.

"And he’s not crazy. I mean the people trying to – he’s also got, like I said to him when he was here, ‘I don’t agree with everything you said, and I don’t think your father would either, but your father would be so proud that you stuck to your guns like more than anybody.’ I mean this guy, when this guy believes something you cannot move him off of it with your bribes. That’s for better and worse," Maher told Pratt.