Actor Taylor Kitsch, 'Lone Survivor' Marcus Luttrell pay tribute to fallen Navy SEAL at museum opening

A museum honoring fallen U.S. Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael P. Murphy opened on Tuesday in New York, with "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade reporting from the event.

Actor Taylor Kitsch, who played Murphy in the "Lone Survivor" movie, and retired Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell joined "Fox & Friends" live at the museum to discuss the veteran’s legacy.

"I think it was really just the leadership," Kitsch said.

"One of the biggest things I learned about Mike was just how to lead, and it is really kind of giving the power to the other guys and letting them do what they do best," he said, adding he gets "chills" thinking about Murphy in battle.

"This truly is an experience that has left me with a brotherhood that is hard to put into words."

The Lt. Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum opened in West Sayville, New York, and it is the first military museum of its kind in the northeast.

The museum was scheduled to be completed last year; however, construction was delayed due to COVID-19.

Born in Suffolk County, New York, Murphy received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the war in Afghanistan. He was the first member of the Navy to receive the award since the Vietnam War.

Murphy was killed on June 28, 2005, after his team was compromised and surrounded by Taliban forces. The battle, from which Luttrell was the only survivor, was memorialized in the 2013 movie starring Mark Wahlberg.

Luttrell said that Murphy was a "guiding light" for his military servicemen and Murphy’s father described his son as having a "pure heart, a wicked mind, and an appetite for destruction."

"You'll hear his father say that his moral compass was on point," Luttrell said.

"He led that way. He let us do our business. And then he was always over the top of us, making sure that we got it done right. And effectively, you have a leader like that. I mean, it pushed us in directions that we never could have imagined."