Navy announces aviation 'safety pause' to review risk-management and training after a spate of crashes

The Navy will ground aviation units on Monday as part of a safety review following several deadly crashes.

A Marine Osprey crashed June 8 in the California desert, killing five Marines during a training exercise. Over 40 people have died in Osprey crashes since 1991, according to the Washington Post.

As a result of the crash, the Commander of Naval Air Forces directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a "safety pause" on June 13 in order to review risk-management practice and training in dangerous situations, the Air Force announced.

Deployed units will conduct the pause at the "earliest possible opportunity."

"In order to maintain the readiness of our force, we must ensure the safety of our people remains one of our top priorities," the commander wrote in a press release.

The five U.S. Marines who died in the crash were identified Friday.

The deceased were identified as Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California; and, Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, the Marine Aircraft Wing Communication Strategy and Operations office said in a statement.

Major Mason Englehart, the MAW director of communication strategy and operations, said the MV-22B Osprey and crew were conducting routine flight training at the time of the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation.

The Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California at the time of the incident.

