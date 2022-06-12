Expand / Collapse search
Navy
Published

Navy announces aviation 'safety pause' to review risk-management and training after a spate of crashes

The Navy's aviation pause will allow personnel to review safety training and precautions

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Navy veteran says new bill would 'right the wrongs that have been going on for decades' Video

Navy veteran says new bill would 'right the wrongs that have been going on for decades'

Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America CEO Jeremy Butler joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss a new bill that would provide healthcare and benefits to veterans who suffered from the toxic fumes of burn pits.

The Navy will ground aviation units on Monday as part of a safety review following several deadly crashes. 

A Marine Osprey crashed June 8 in the California desert, killing five Marines during a training exercise. Over 40 people have died in Osprey crashes since 1991, according to the Washington Post. 

As a result of the crash, the Commander of Naval Air Forces directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a "safety pause" on June 13 in order to review risk-management practice and training in dangerous situations, the Air Force announced. 

  • Marine Corps plane crash
    Image 1 of 3

    An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft attached to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepares to land in support of a theater amphibious combat rehearsal (TACR) at Camp Titin, Jordan. An MV-22B Osprey crashed Wednesday in California, the Marine Corps said.  ( Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mark Andries)

  • Marines California
    Image 2 of 3

    Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California; and, Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico were killed when an MV-22B Osprey they were riding in crashed near Glamis, California on June 8, 2022. (3rd Marine Aircraft Wing) (3rd Marine Aircraft Wing)

  • Marine Osprey
    Image 3 of 3

    U.S. Marines inspect a MV-22B Osprey prior to flight at Norwegian Air Force Base Bodo during Exercise Cold Response 22, Norway, March 16, 2022.  Four U.S. Marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine, authorities said Saturday, March 19. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that they died in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.(Lance Cpl. Elias E. Pimentel III/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) ( )

Deployed units will conduct the pause at the "earliest possible opportunity." 

5 US MARINES CONFIRMED DEAD AFTER MILITARY AIRCRAFT CRASHES IN CALIFORNIA

"In order to maintain the readiness of our force, we must ensure the safety of our people remains one of our top priorities," the commander wrote in a press release

The five U.S. Marines who died in the crash were identified Friday.

US NAVY IDENTIFIES PILOT KILLED IN CRASH DURING TRAINING MISSION IN CALIFORNIA

The deceased were identified as Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California; and, Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, the Marine Aircraft Wing Communication Strategy and Operations office said in a statement.

Major Mason Englehart, the MAW director of communication strategy and operations, said the MV-22B Osprey and crew were conducting routine flight training at the time of the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation.

The Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California at the time of the incident.

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 