ABC reporter ripped for calling anti-Israel protest 'passionate' that defaced White House gates

ABC News' Chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce was criticized for her characterization of a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Washington D.C., which left the White House and other buildings vandalized, over the weekend.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators descended on Washington on Saturday night, protesting President Biden's support of Israel and demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. Some in the crowd could be seen vandalizing and shaking the White House fence at one point.

Antisemitic graffiti was also left on several buildings along the protesters' path through the city, according to social media posts. Some protesters were heard chanting, among other slogans, "F--k Joe Biden," "Allahu akbar" and "Cease-fire now!"

Bruce shared a photo of the White House gates, defaced by red-painted hand prints, stickers and writing, on X, Monday morning. Alongside the photo Bruce wrote, "The White House gates this morning after passionate protests over the weekend."

The post quickly went viral, garnering over one million views in just a few hours.

Several media commentators highlighted the discrepancy between how violence from the left is covered by the media compared to violence by the right.

Reporter and author Julio Rosas likened Bruce's post to the media's coverage of Black Lives Matter riots during the Summer of 2020.

"Out: ‘Mostly peaceful’ protests. In: ‘Passionate’ protests," Rosas wrote on X.

"Passionate protests! The new ‘mostly peaceful,'" conservative radio host Jason Rantz agreed. "You can’t make this up. Left-wing media is broken."

"If you are trained to notice subtleties, you can detect an ever-so-slight difference in how corporate media talk about left-wing protests versus right-wing protests," editor-in-chief of The Federalist and Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway teased.

A series of antisemitic messages were left on buildings in the nation's capitol, as anti-Israel protesters gathered on Saturday.

The Israeli embassy to the United States shared a video of the violent messages that said, "Death to Israel," "Glory 2 the Martyrs," "Free Gaza" and "F--k Israel," in a post on X.

ABC News representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.