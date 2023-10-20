Palestinian protesters scream at CNN reporter in West Bank, security escorts her away

CNN reporter Sara Sidner was accosted by furious Palestinian protesters while reporting in the West Bank city of Ramallah amid the Israel-Hamas war.

During the tense confrontation, one male protestor got right in Sidner’s face, called her and her network "genocide supporters," and screamed "F--- CNN!" before Sidner was pulled away from the scene by her security team.

The scene was captured on a Friday "CNN This Morning" broadcast, with the camera crew following Sidner as she toured Ramallah reporting on Palestinians raging against Israel's war with Gaza, launched after the Hamas terrorist group raided the Israeli border, murdered civilians and took hostages.

Wearing a helmet and safety vest, Sidner spoke into the camera about protesters and the Arab world at large showing "solidarity" against Israel that was "called for by Hamas."

As she continued reporting, a man wearing a scarf and green sweatshirt jumped in between Sidner and her producers, approached the reporter and began screaming, "You are genocide supporters! You are not welcome here! Genocide supporters!"

Sidner remained calm and kept her voice low as the man put his face close to hers and continued yelling.

Pointing a finger close to her face and pushing into her, the Palestinian demonstrator exclaimed, "F--- CNN! F--- CNN! F--- CNN! Genocide supporters!"

After a few more seconds of the man yelling at Sidner, and other bystanders attempting to block her camera crew, Sidner’s team pulled her away from the man and the growing mob.

After getting some separation, Sidner continued reporting, stating, "All right, you see that people are very angry. They do not like the way in which that CNN has been reporting the story. You hear that."

She assured her team and CNN host Erin Burnett, "We’re fine," and continued reporting, "But what you are seeing is the heightened fear, anger, frustration with what’s happening in general."

She added that there’s a "general anger people feel that Israel is getting more support than the Palestinians, and the Palestinians feel they’re getting bombed and losing a lot of life. We’re upwards of 3000 people now killed, 10,000-plus who have been injured in Gaza."

CNN contributor and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin praised Sidner for her reporting and her composure in response to the confrontation. She wrote on X, "Just incredible composure and poise from the incredible @sarasidnerCNN. Thank you for your incredible reporting."

