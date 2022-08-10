Abbott sends message to NYC Mayor Adams about campaigning for Beto O'Rourke in Texas: 'Bring it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded Wednesday to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who vowed to bring busloads of New Yorkers to Texas to campaign for Abbott's Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke.

"I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Abbott responded on "The Faulkner Focus," saying such a move would only help his campaign for re-election.

Adams has been criticizing Abbott for busing migrants from Texas to NYC, but Abbott said voters in Texas are "fed up" with the chaos at the border under the Biden administration.

"And that is exactly why we are sending these illegal immigrants to places like Washington, D.C. and New York City," he told Harris Faulkner.

Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for the "good of America" in response to Abbott’s move to bus illegal immigrants from Texas to The Big Apple.

"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes," Adams said during a news conference on Tuesday. "And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office."

Abbott pointed out the "rank hypocrisy" of Adams' complaints over the bussing of migrants, pointing out the sudden change in tone when Democrat-run cities have to handle the influx and challenges that Texas communities encounter daily.

"Mayor Adams said that they welcome in illegal immigrants. And now once they have to deal with the reality of it, they're suddenly flummoxed, and they cannot handle it."

The Texas governor concluded with a message to Adams about sending New Yorkers to campaign for O'Rourke.

"We will explain to our fellow Texans that the Beto campaign is being aided by a bunch of New Yorkers in addition to George Soros, and that will do nothing but harm his campaign. Bring it."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report