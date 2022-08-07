NYC Mayor Adams outraged over ‘small part’ of border crisis impacting his sanctuary city, Texas AG
Mayor Adams is only feeling "a slight bit" of this border crisis, Ken Paxton argues
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to New York City and Washington D.C . as a solution for the overwhelming border crisis, arguing that Texas is sending sanctuary cities a "statement of fairness.'
KEN PAXTON: …Part of it is that we have a significant problem on the border. They're [NYC] only experiencing a slight bit of this. I mean, it's almost a little inconvenience for them, but it's a major problem for us. And so it's just interesting to see some of these mayors who have invited and have created sanctuary cities to suddenly start complaining that they've got a few thousand immigrants when we're dealing with millions.
So it's kind of a statement of, first of all, fairness and, hey, why don't you pay attention to our real problem on the border? You're experiencing just a small part of it.
