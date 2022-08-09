NYC Mayor Adams suggests busing New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott for the 'good of America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for the "good of America" in response to Abbott’s move to bus illegal immigrants from Texas to The Big Apple.

"I already called all my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their votes," Adams said during a news conference on Tuesday. "And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office."

A second busload of illegal immigrants arrived in New York City on Sunday as ordered by Abbott who has been shipping illegal border-crossers into liberal cities to bring attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

".@GregAbbottTX used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis," Adams tweeted on Sunday. "New Yorkers are stepping up to fix it — that’s our city’s values. But we need the federal government’s help — money, technical assistance and more."

Abbott has also been sending illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., since April to protest the Biden administration’s refusal to act on the border crisis plaguing Texas.

"In addition to Washington, D.C. , New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," Abbott said in a statement on Friday.

He added: "I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

Adams’s comment about busing New Yorkers to Texas was widely mocked by conservatives on social media.

"What else is he going to do with his time, run a city?" Former Creative Director for Sen. Mitch McConnell Anang Mittal tweeted.

"Real genius idea," New York Post columnist Miranda Devine sarcastically tweeted.

Adams's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report