The 10 telltale signs of AI-created images

It’s becoming more common for images to be made with AI tools.

As the artificial intelligence generation gets more advanced, it’s getting trickier to tell the difference between AI-made and human-made images. However, there are still signs to look out for.

Here are some key indicators that an image was created by AI.

1. Detail problems

When it comes to photos of people, AI still has trouble mastering fine details like faces, textures and hands. Keep an eye out for inconsistencies such as extra fingers, strange skin tones or too many teeth.

2. Glossy or fake-looking textures

AI can’t always get textures right, so images may look too smooth or shiny. This shows up a lot in things like skin (which might look unnaturally poreless) or in nature scenes where trees or grass look kind of plasticky. If everything looks just a little too perfect, it’s probably AI.

3. Lighting and shadow issues

One of the easiest ways to spot AI is by looking at how lighting and shadows work. You might see shadows in odd places, or the lighting could look flat or inconsistent.

4. Background irregularities

AI struggles with depth and perspective, so check the background for anything that seems off. For instance, you might see blurry objects or a distorted skyline. Sometimes, the background won’t even correctly match the image subject.

5. Messed-up words

If there are words in the image, they might look jumbled, misspelled or nonsensical. This is because AI has a tough time making legible text, especially in more complex images.

6. Hidden biases

AI learns from existing data, which can have a lot of built-in biases. As a result, AI images can showcase forms of discrimination. For example, most AI images of prestigious jobs will automatically feature White males.

7. Unrealistic elements

Sometimes, AI images will incorporate things that simply don’t make sense. This might include animals in bizarre colors, impossible gadgets and other truly unbelievable settings. If you’re questioning whether something is real, there’s a good chance it isn’t.

8. Watermarks

Some generative AI tools automatically add a watermark to the image. This will either be included in the lower corner of an image or be embedded in the background.

9. Missing metadata

While you might not be able to see it right away, AI images usually lack metadata. This is the information that’s attached to an image file, such as photo resolution or copyright details.

To view image metadata in Windows:

Right-click the image file and select Properties

and select Click the Details tab in the window

To find it on a Mac:

Right-click the image file

Select Get Info

On real photos, metadata will be displayed. This information is missing when a photo is generated by AI.

10. Reverse image search

For the more deceptive photos, try doing a reverse image search to track down where one came from. If it’s all over social media but not on trusted sites, be wary.

Think you can spot the fake? Put your skills to the test with my "Find the Fake" games here.

Kurt’s key takeaways

AI-generated images are becoming increasingly popular. While the technology may be useful in certain situations, it can also bring up big concerns around trust and security. That’s why it’s crucial to know how to spot AI images to help stop misinformation and protect brand credibility.

