Pam Bondi warns Rep. Jasmine Crockett to 'tread carefully' over call for Elon Musk to be 'taken down'

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Tx., to "tread very carefully," days after the Democrat got attention from Trump allies for suggesting Elon Musk should be "taken down."

"She is an elected public official, so she needs to tread very carefully because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we are going to fight to protect all the Tesla owners throughout this country," Bondi vowed on this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

She reiterated her previous pledge that widespread violence against Tesla owners and dealerships — which have seen electric vehicles engulfed in flames and defaced with hostile imagery — will "come to a stop."

TESLA VEHICLES, DEALERSHIPS TARGETED WITH ARSON, GUNFIRE AND VANDALISM IN AT LEAST 9 STATES: FBI

Crockett's under-fire remarks came during a nationwide call with the Tesla Takedown movement, a self-described "peaceful protest platform" calling for Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and for all to dump their stock in the EV provider.

"On March 29, it’s my birthday," Crockett told the group in reference to an upcoming "Global Day of Action" intended to hit back at the company.

"All I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down," she added. "I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money."

TIM WALZ SAYS HE WAS JOKING WHEN HE MOCKED TESLA'S FALLING STOCK: ‘THESE PEOPLE HAVE NO SENSE OF HUMOR’

Crockett went on to clarify that her calls to action are "nonviolent" and are about figuratively "fighting" for democracy.

"We know that we are peaceful, loving people, and this is not about violence," she added in part.

Republicans, on the other hand, have accused Crockett of inciting violence against the EV provider with her rhetoric.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amid the Justice Department's crackdown on the violence, three people accused of damaging Teslas and EV charging stations now face up to 20 years in prison for alleged "domestic terrorism."

"People need to know that the three people in custody right now… will receive severe and swift consequences… We are not coming off these charges. We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort. This is domestic terrorism," Bondi said.