Washington DC

Judges extend orders against deportation flights, including wartime act on violent Venezuelan gang members

Restraining order extension to run through April 12

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Mears , Shannon Bream , David Spunt Fox News
Published
Alien Enemies Act enforced in Florida arrest as Trump administration cracks down on Tren de Aragua Video

Alien Enemies Act enforced in Florida arrest as Trump administration cracks down on Tren de Aragua

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman has the latest on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies aiming to take violent criminals off the streets on ‘Fox Report.’

A D.C. federal judge on Friday extended a restraining order against the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime immigration law the Trump administration enacted to deport Venezuelan nationals who are Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang members in the U.S. illegally.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled the extension will run through April 12.

Also on Friday, in a separate ruling, a federal judge in Boston blocked the deportation of migrants to countries where they have no existing relationship without a chance to go into court to contest that move.

Last week, Boasberg issued a temporary restraining blocked the president from using the act to deport Venezuelan nationals, stating he needed more time to consider the merits of the case.

Judge James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the Federal District Court in DC, stands for a portrait at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC on March 16, 2023. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

TRUMP DOJ HAMMERS JUDGE'S 'DIGRESSIVE MICROMANAGEMENT,' SEEKS MORE TIME TO ANSWER 5 QUESTIONS

In a bench ruling, he ordered all planes carrying Venezuelan nationals or other deportees under the Alien Enemies Act be returned.

The administration later filed an emergency request for the U.S. appeals court to intervene. 

Fox News Digital's Haley Chi-Sing and Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.

