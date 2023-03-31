2024 Trump challenger torches indictment: This is a 'national disaster'

2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy labeled the Trump indictment a "national disaster" on "America Reports" Friday, warning the case is a fight to defend American principles and values.

TRUMP NY GRAND JURY INDICTMENT: FORMER PRESIDENT EXPECTED TO SURRENDER TO DA'S OFFICE NEXT WEEK

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: It would be convenient for many people running against Donald Trump if he were compromised or not in this race. But I'm speaking as an American when I say this is a national disaster. We should not want to live in a country where the party in power uses police power to arrest its political opponents, and especially in a prosecution that's as politicized as this one. Alvin Bragg made a campaign promise to investigate Trump. This is a prosecutor delivering on a campaign promise, charging something as a felony through an untested legal theory, tying it to a federal law that he's not responsible for enforcing. That is [an] example of politicized persecution through prosecution. And the thing I fear as an American, this isn't even about defending Trump. This is about defending the principles of this country, because if they can do it to Trump, they can do it to anybody. And I think this is a dark day, a dark moment, in American history that I'm worried about.