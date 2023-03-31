'The View' celebrates Trump's indictment, mocks his grandchildren for having grandparents with 'mugshots'

"The View" was jubilant Friday over the indictment of former President Donald Trump, mugging for the audience, calling it a celebration of the law and even joking about his grandchildren having multiple grandparents with "mugshots."

The show cheekily began the program by calling it a landmark day for the rule of law, before playing a clip of the Gwyneth Paltrow lawsuit trial to laughter from the audience. They then pivoted to the news that broke Thursday that Trump had been indicted as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation, possibly for hush money payments.

"I called it," said co-host Sunny Hostin, beckoning for applause from the audience. "No one is above the law… You can't commit so many crimes and think that you are above the law, even if you are the president."

"It really is a celebration of the law," co-host Joy Behar said.

MSNBC ANALYSTS REJOICE OVER TRUMP INDICTMENT: ‘ALL OF US SHOULD BE HAPPY THE SYSTEM IS WORKING’

Hostin, a far-left former federal prosecutor, said Trump wouldn't be able to pardon himself from a state crime.

Co-host Ana Navarro, a Republican who supports Democrats, joked Trump had won the popular vote for the first time with the grand jury voting to charge him. She then invoked some of Trump's grandchildren, saying the three children of his daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner could choose what "mugshots" they liked better from their grandfathers Donald Trump and Charlie Kushner.

The elder Kushner was prosecuted by future New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and sentenced to two years in prison in 2005 on an array of charges, including tax evasion and witness tampering. President Trump pardoned him in 2020.

"I was reading this article where Ivanka and Jared apparently want to start their new life in Miami, and I was thinking, ‘You know, they now can give their children the distinction of having matching mugshots for both of their grandfathers," Navarro said. "You can pick whether you want Charlie Kushner or Donald Trump mugshot if you are Jared and Ivanka’s child."

TRUMP INDICTMENT SHOWS LEFT WANTS TRUMP ‘DEAD OR ALIVE,’ REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN SAYS

"What goes around, comes around," Hostin later said.

Co-host Sara Haines said the charges were vindicating, as Trump had been able to get away with so much in her opinion for so long, citing his famous remarks in 2016 that he could "shoot someone" on 5th Avenue in New York and not lose any support.

Later, Hostin said with a wide grin that the same judge, Juan Merchan, who presided over the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial would oversee the ex-president's criminal proceedings as well. Trump has lashed out at the judge on his social media site Truth Social, saying he "HATES ME."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All in all, it was a happy morning for the ladies of "The View."