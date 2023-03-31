Geraldo Rivera lambasts Alvin Bragg for pursuing Trump indictment amid rampant crime: 'Low down and dirty'

Geraldo Rivera, co-host of "The Five," sharply criticized Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's indictment of former President Trump as "low down and dirty local politics." Rivera pointed out on "Fox & Friends" Friday that Bragg diverted resources to the Trump case instead of prioritizing violent crime.

GERALDO RIVERA: This is a chump change indictment here in New York. Here's Alvin Bragg, a man, a district attorney, who is widely criticized as not enforcing the law and allowing robberies and rapes and carjacking and murders to happen without the office being as intensely engaged as it possibly could be. And instead, he diverts the resources to go after Donald Trump on an eight-year-old incident that was already passed over by the federal prosecutors and Cy Vance, who preceded Alvin Bragg in the DA's office. They checked this stuff out, and they decided not to go forward. So to go forward on this story, Daniels payoff, I think, to me is really low down and dirty local politics.

President Biden said Friday he has "no comment" on the unprecedented indictment.

The former president of the United States and the leading Republican presidential nominee for 2024 was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday after a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The White House also declined to comment when asked for reaction to the unprecedented charges against Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating Trump for hush money payments made leading up to the 2016 presidential election.