Photo Gallery
Published

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Photos of protesters, crowds outside high court

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving the legality of abortion up to the states

Fox News
    Image 1 of 15

    Pro-life crowd outside the court reacting to the SCOTUS decision. (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

    Image 2 of 15

    Crowds outside the Supreme Court reacting to the Dobbs ruling. (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

    Image 3 of 15

    Crowds outside the Supreme Court reacting to the Dobbs ruling. (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

    Image 4 of 15

    Pro-life and pro-choice protesters reacting to the Supreme Court decision. (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

    Image 5 of 15

    Extra security measures were taken at the Supreme Court.  (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

    Image 6 of 15

    Pro-life demonstrators celebrate outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women’s Health Organization abortion case. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

    Image 7 of 15

    People protesting about abortion Friday outside the Supreme Court.  (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    Image 8 of 15

    People protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    Image 9 of 15

    People celebrating Friday outside the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    Image 10 of 15

    The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    Image 11 of 15

    Security outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    Image 12 of 15

    A celebration outside the Supreme Court Friday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    Image 13 of 15

    Demonstrators protesting about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

    Image 14 of 15

    Protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington.  (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

    Image 15 of 15

    Faith Adams from Bangor, Maine, protesting outside the Supreme Court in Washington. ( AP Photo/Steve Helber)

