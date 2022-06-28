Republican senators introduce pro-life resolution celebrating Supreme Court abortion case: 'Historic victory'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators are introducing a resolution in celebration of the pro-life movement's "historic victory" at the Supreme Court last week, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the case that overturned landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and giving individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.

The resolution, introduced by the GOP senators Tuesday, praises the work of the pro-life movement over the last 50 years to "stand up" for the rights of the unborn and ensure the dignity of every person is protected under the laws of the United States.

"The Supreme Court decision is a victory for the pro-life movement and the volunteers who have supported mothers and children for the past 50 years. Pro-life supporters come together from different states, religions, professions, and backgrounds in order to fight for the lives of the unborn, and I look forward to empowering the work of these volunteers as they continue to fearlessly defend the right to life," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital.

The senators joining Blackburn as cosponsors include: Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Lee of Utah, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, James Risch of Idaho, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Mike Braun of Indiana, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Todd Young of Indiana, Marco Rubio of Florida, Rick Scott of Florida, Ted Cruz of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota.

The resolution states that the Supreme Court's decision in Roe in 1973 was a "blatant act of judicial activism that invented a constitutional right to abortion out of whole cloth, with no grounding in the text of the Constitution of the United States," which has resulted in over 63 million babies being aborted in the years since the decision.

The resolution continues, "The decision of the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade has exacerbated social tensions, inflamed the politics of the United States, disrupted the democratic processes of the United States, and divided the people of the United States."

The senators praise the pro-life movement that included "millions of volunteers, nonpartisan organizations, and lawmakers" that all joined together "to stand up for the rights of the unborn, who are the most vulnerable among us."

The resolution notes that the movement to protect life did not just advocate for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe; much of its work occurred "behind the scenes," including providing recourses for expecting mothers, spending time volunteering at pregnancy centers, fostering and adopting children, working toward enacting pro-life legislation at the state level, sidewalk counseling and other measures.

The senators also made clear in the resolution that the decision in Dobbs does not ban abortion, it returns the power to the states to make the decision on whether the procedure should be limited or not.

"The Senate celebrates the courage, compassion, and commitment of the millions of individuals, nonpartisan organizations, and lawmakers who have advocated for life and labored tirelessly to overturn Roe v. Wade and lauds the Supreme Court of the United States for the decision to return to the original understanding of the Constitution of the United States and recognize that there is no Federal constitutional right to an abortion," the resolution states.

The lawmakers conclude that the Senate "condemns all threats and incidents of violence fueled by the decision" in Dobbs, and will work towards ensuring the safety of justices and their clerks.

In the days since the decision Friday, pro-choice activists have attacked pro-life centers and Catholic Churches across the United States, and have threatened violence against the justices and other pregnancy support centers.

In addition, two weeks ago, Nicholas John Roske was charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He was carrying a gun, ammunition, a knife, pepper spray, a screwdriver, zip ties, and other gear when he was arrested by Montgomery County Police Department officers last week near Kavanaugh’s Maryland home, according to a criminal complaint.