Hollywood reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned: 'Absolutely terrified'

The Supreme Court of the United States voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Celebrities reacted to the decision via social media with Alyssa Milano saying it will have "deadly consequences" and Elizabeth Banks calling it "devastating news."

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis," Milano wrote.

She added: "Banning abortion will disproportionately impact people of color, LGBTQ+ communities, people struggling to make ends meet, young people, and those living in rural areas."

Banks wrote, "This is devastating news for families - Men and women - who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights."

She added, "Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America."

The decision effectively ended recognition of a constitutional right to abortion and gives individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.

Barbara Streisand labeled the Supreme Court the "American Taliban" in a tweet writing, "The Court uses religious dogma to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. This Court is the American Taliban."

Ron Perlman wrote, "To all the women in this country that demand personal autonomy and not some Isis-like group of dried up old men dictating at them, I am [100] with you. However far you take this fight, I am with you."

The ruling came in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court ruling that stopped the 15-week abortion ban from taking place.

Taylor Swift also weighed in saying she is "terrified" by the decision.

"I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that," she wrote.

Halle Berry encouraged people to "stop the war on women."

"I’m outraged!" she tweeted. "What the supreme court has done is BULLS--T. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it."

Sophia Bush shared her opinion on the matter writing, "America. Wake up. Stop saying 'it won’t happen here," she wrote. "It is happening."

Bette Midler and Seth MacFarlane seemingly blamed Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

"The three #Trump #SCOTUS appointees all lied to Congress and to the American people during their confirmation hearings, when they all stated that #ROEVWADE was settled law," Bette Midler wrote. "They are all radical traditionalist Catholics and are shoving America ever further to the right."

"Not too long ago, this would have been dystopian sci-fi. But the legacy of the 2016 election and the indelible mark of the GOP is printed here in black and white," MacFarlane tweeted. "How much farther this will go once again depends on American voters. Blame extremism or apathy, but this is America."

Cynthia Nixon noted that the Supreme Court decision had come at "the height" of Pride Month.

"This ruling today at the height of Pride Month is particularly devastating," Cynthia Nixon wrote. "The foundation upon which Roe rested is the same that has protected so many of our rights as LGBTQ+ people. Clarence Thomas says as much. We’re all in this together."

Andy Cohen and Patricia Arquette mentioned gun rights in their tweet about the decision.

"What a sad day for this country," Cohen wrote. "Guns for everybody and no reproductive rights. Twisted. Twisted."

"This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Women's rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive, we saw it coming," Arquette said.

Viola Davis encouraged people to speak up in a tweet.

"Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people," she wrote on Twitter.

Henry Winkler encouraged people to go vote by writing, "AMERICA, IF you have NEVER VOTED, NOVEMBER is YOUR choice."

Public reaction to a possible overruling of Roe happened well before the Court handed down Friday's decision. A leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito from February that reached the same conclusion caused nationwide debate and promoted pro-choice activist protests at the homes of the six conservative justices.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Kelly Laco contributed to this report.