Lindsey Graham praises Trump after SCOTUS overturns Roe: ‘deserves the lion’s share of credit’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe. V. Wade, and said former President Donald Trump deserves credit for the landmark decision.

"President Trump deserves the lion's share of credit here. He fought like a tiger to put three constitutional conservative judges on the court. He stood behind Kavanaugh and all of us who've been working for the last 50 years to get this right to have a constitutional reset," Graham said on "Fox News Sunday."

"Friday was a glorious day," Graham added.

Trump successfully nominated three candidates to serve on the Supreme Court during his tenure as president, giving the court a conservative majority. The court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, which effectively ended the recognition of abortion as a constitutional right.

Trump celebrated the decision, arguing the ruling "will work out for everybody" as state’s will now hold more power on abortion access.

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News.

The former president did not take credit for any role in the landmark abortion decision in his remarks to Fox News, saying instead that "God made the decision."

Graham drew a parallel on "Fox News Sunday" between Justice Clarence Thomas’ contentious Supreme Court nomination and Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s, saying the Republican presidents during both hearings stood by their candidates.

"I really respect Clarence Thomas. They tried to destroy him. Remember his confirmation process? They tried to destroy Kavanaugh. Bush 41 stood by Clarence Thomas, President Trump stood by Kavanaugh and here we are today," Graham said.