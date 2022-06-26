Expand / Collapse search
Portland
Published

Rioters in downtown Portland graffiti, smash windows following Supreme Court abortion case: 'Death to SCOTUS'

A majority of Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday

By Lawrence Richard , Bradford Betz | Fox News
Los Angeles demonstrators set off fireworks following Roe v. Wade reversal Video

Los Angeles demonstrators set off fireworks following Roe v. Wade reversal

Protesters in Los Angeles, California, set off fireworks on Friday night during a demonstration in the city. (Credit: @adonaicaimoloch / Body Cams+ / TMX)

A large group of rioters was seen in downtown Portland, Oregon smashing windows and vandalizing several buildings Saturday night. The group also graffitied several messages targeting the U.S. Supreme Court.

The group, made of about 100 people, were yelling and chanting as they marched down the streets when they would periodically stop to destroy and graffiti objects.

"Death to SCOTUS," one black spray-painted message said.

Rioters march the streets of downtown Portland, smashing windows and graffitiing local businesses on June 25, 2022. (Fox News/Bradford Betz)

Members of the group smashed several windows of a Starbucks Coffee building and others were seen destroying a Tesla car. 

The black vehicle was left with red spray paint and at least two broken windows.

Rioters march the streets of downtown Portland, smashing windows and graffitiing local businesses on June 25, 2022. (Fox News/Bradford Betz)

"Abolish schools," another graffiti message painted to a Portland Scholastic League vehicle said. "ACAB," said another, a reference to anti-police sentiments.

Rioters march the streets of downtown Portland, smashing windows and graffitiing local businesses on June 25, 2022. (Fox News/Bradford Betz)

Another message the group spray-painted to a storage box appears to say: "Abort the court."

A pedestrian who yelled out to the group asking why they were carrying out their violent acts was threatened.

As the night continued, a smaller group of individuals separated from the larger mob reportedly no longer wishing to be a part of their violent actions.

After several hours, the group dispersed. 

Rioters march the streets of downtown Portland, smashing windows and graffitiing local businesses on June 25, 2022. (Fox News/Bradford Betz)

The group's destructive spree comes a day after a majority on the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which recognized the right of women to receive an abortion.

It was also the second night of violence in the city after protesters gathered Friday night. 

Rioters march the streets of downtown Portland, smashing windows and graffitiing local businesses on June 25, 2022. (Fox News/Bradford Betz)

The incidents in Portland occurred amid many other protests - that were mainly peaceful - and acts of violence that have sprung up in cities across the country.