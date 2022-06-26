Pro-choice vandals scrawl threat on Vermont State House after Roe v. Wade decision: Police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Vermont Statehouse is another one of several buildings hit with vandalism and pro-abortion threatening messaging across the country following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Montpelier Police Department released a photo Saturday showing graffiti at the front entrance of the Vermont State House reading: "If abortions aren't safe, you aren't either" – the calling card of the pro-abortion militant group known as Jane's Revenge.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, an unknown person or persons vandalized the Vermont State House, breaking seven windows across the front of the building, the State of Vermont Capitol Police Department said in a press release. Police added that the damages are estimated to exceed $25,000.

The Vermont State House was expected to open Saturday, beginning the Summer Tour, but will remain closed to facilitate emergency repairs and clean-up following the incident, police said.

The State House is set to reopen Monday at 7:45 a.m. Anyone with information concerning this incident is requested to contact the Capitol Police at 802-828-2273

In recent weeks before Roe v. Wade was overturned, Jane's Revenge claimed responsibility for more than a dozen arson attacks and vandalism lodged at pro-life crisis pregnancy centers and churches across the nation after the leak of the draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

After a letter signed Jane's Revenge circulated declaring "open season" on pro-life groups and an escalation of violence using measures not "so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti," Republican lawmakers ripped what they categorize as the Justice Department's inaction on attempts to intimidate pregnant women, pro-life Americans, and Supreme Court justices.

On June 17, the FBI announced it was investigating a series and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country. Congressional Republicans called on the Department of Homeland Security to classify Jane's Revenge as a domestic terrorist organization.

A man was accused of attempting to murder Justice Brett Kavanaugh earlier this month after allegedly showing up at his Maryland home with a gun, knives, zip ties, and other burglary supplies.

Since Friday's landmark ruling, fliers signed Jane's Revenge have popped up around Washington, D.C., and online, calling for a "night of rage" and rioting in the nation's capital.

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report.