Liz Warren says SCOTUS ‘set a torch’ to its last bit of legitimacy after overturning Roe V. Wade

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the Supreme Court torched its legitimacy after voting to overturn Roe V. Wade.

"This Court has lost legitimacy. They have burned whatever legitimacy they may still have had after their gun decision, after their voting decision, after their union decision," Warren told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday morning.

"They just took the last of it and set a torch to it," she continued. "I believe we need to get some confidence back in our Court and that means we need more justices on the United States Supreme Court."

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe V. Wade, which effectively ended the recognition of abortion as a constitutional right. The landmark decision has sparked protests across the nation, including vandalism incidents at pro-life pregnancy centers and some liberal politicians calling on pro-choice voters to take to the streets.

"Republicans have been very overt about trying to get people through the court who didn't have published record on Roe, but who they knew - wink wink, nod nod – were going to be extremists on the issue of Roe vs. Wade. And that is exactly what we have ended up with," Warren said on Sunday.

She added in her interview on ABC that she’s "deeply concerned" about the possibility of the Supreme Court reconsidering other cases on contraceptives and same-sex marriage.

"I am deeply concerned about that. I understand that the rest of the court said 'No, no, we're not going there.' But remember how we got to where we are. When Roe V. Wade first came down, there was a tiny minority that really put a lot of energy into, in effect for themselves, and for Republicans, putting Roe on the ballot over and over. But on the ballot didn't mean try to get it through the Congress because they knew they couldn't do that. They're not even close to having national support for that," Warren said.

"So instead, it was about getting extremist judges into the United States Supreme Court."

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who voted with the majority to overturn Roe, wrote in his opinion that the Court could revisit cases on the use of contraception, homosexual sex between consenting parties and gay marriage.

​​"In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell," Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion. "Because any substantive due process decision is "demonstrably erroneous," […] we have a duty to "correct the error" established in those precedents."