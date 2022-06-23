GOP senators urge DOJ, DHS to take action to prevent abortion-related extremist violence after Roe overturned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Top Senate Republicans are demanding action by the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security after the Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, which is likely to prompt abortion-related activist violence across the country.

The Supreme Court ruled Friday in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Last month, a leaked draft opinion which indicated the court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that established a federal right to an abortion, led to attacks on pro-life centers and threats to the conservative justices.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, ranking member on the and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees write to Attorney General Merrick Garland and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a Thursday letter to step up take action to protect justices and places of worship in light of the decision.

REPUBLICANS PUSH DOJ TO PROTECT PRO-LIFE CENTERS FROM 'ASSAULT' BY VIOLENT ACTIVISTS

"Over the past few weeks, in the wake of the unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion, there has been a disturbing rise in threats against Supreme Court Justices and the Court itself. Justices have had their addresses published online, have been subjected to illegal pressure campaigns at their family homes, and one Justice was even the victim of an attempted assassination," write the senators.

Last week, an armed man was charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He had told detectives he was upset over the leaked draft opinion.

NANCY MACE CALLS FOR HEARING INVESTIGATING ATTACKS ON CRISIS PREGNANCY CENTERS BY 'JANE'S REVENGE,' OTHERS

The senators continue in their letter to cite a violent pro-choice extremist group, "Jane's Revenge," which has promised a "NIGHT OF RAGE" if the court overturns Roe v. Wade.

The group, which previously called for an "open season" against pro-life centers and has taken credit for dozens of attacks across the country, has threatened: "To our oppressors: if abortions aren’t safe, you’re not either."

Grassley and Portman continue: "We therefore write to urge you to take all necessary steps to protect the Supreme Court and other likely targets in the event Jane’s Revenge or other pro-abortion violent extremists successfully execute a ‘NIGHT OF RAGE’ with widespread rioting. As you know, the Supreme Court is protected by a dedicated—but small—police force. Given their proximity to the Capitol they frequently coordinate with the Capitol Police. However, the capacity of these specialized law enforcement organizations is limited."

Their letter comes after President Biden signed a Supreme Court protection bill last week that provides for 24-hour protection for Supreme Court justices' families.

"Federal law enforcement from the Justice and Homeland Security Departments must be prepared to protect our judicial branch. As when riots threatened the Hatfield Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, tactical assets from the FBI, the Marshals Service, the Federal Protective Service, and the Border Patrol should be on standby to assist the Supreme Court Police and the Capitol Police in defending the Court from any attack from any organization, including Jane’s Revenge, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson," continue the senators.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have also expressed similar concerns.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, is leading Republicans in this charge, telling Fox News Digital that it is a "shame" that DOJ "will not act" and protect Supreme Court justices and pro-life centers.

The FBI last week told Fox News that it is investigating the crimes against pro-life centers.