Whitmer slams Trump for extremism after question addressing threats from 'pro-abortion rights group'

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday attempted to blame former President Donald Trump for the rise in extremism when responding to a question about threats from "pro-abortion rights groups."

In an appearance on CBS’ "Face the Nation," the Democratic governor first ripped the "radical agenda" of the Michigan GOP and Republican candidates for governor in supporting legislation she said would make abortion a felony with no exceptions for rape and incest and throw nurses and doctors in jail.

"This is a moment where we’re seeing how extreme the Michigan GOP has gotten," Whitmer told CBS host Margaret Brennan. "This radical agenda to deprive women of making their own most important economic decision that they’ll make in their lifetime – when and whether or not to have a child."

Brennan then turned to reference a recent bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security warning of increased violence related to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

PRO-CHOICE VANDALS SCRAWLED THREAT ON VERMONT STATE HOUSE AFTER ROE V. WADE DECISION: POLICE

The bulletin, as depicted in the on-screen graphic while Brennan was speaking, references an incident in Michigan involving "vandalism claimed by ‘Jane’s Revenge’ on a building that houses a US Representative’s campaign office and a pro-life advocacy group."

Yet, Brennan does not name Jane’s Revenge and instead mentions a "pro-abortion rights group."

"I want to ask you about this Homeland Security warning that domestic violent extremists may intensify violence. In the bulletin that CBS obtained, it specifically mentions an incident in Michigan related to a pro-abortion rights group. How concerned are you about violence? What are you seeing on the ground?" Brennan asked.

"I am concerned about a lot of things happening in the United States right now," Whitmer responded. "And frankly, the last couple of decisions that came out of this United States Supreme Court make America a lot more dangerous. More guns, fewer rights, less health care. It is scary."

"And as a lawyer, it crushes me to say that even I am losing faith that these important institutions that are supposed to be above the politics of the day are now being corrupted," Whitmer continued, deflecting criticism instead to Justices. "And that’s what we’re seeing out of our United States Supreme Court. And I am very concerned about our long-term prosperity, our Homeland Security and our safety."

Brennan pushed back that the bulletin warned of threats to federal and state government officials, including judges.

"Are you concerned about active threats in Michigan," she asked.

"Of course I am," Whitmer said. "I have been the recipient of so much ugliness and hate often stoked by the former president."

"This is a really scary moment," the governor continued. "And with the proliferation of the ugly rhetoric, the scary proliferation of guns in America, fewer and fewer restrictions, any parent who sends their child to school or any politician or policymaker who makes a hard decision, we now have to be much more fearful on a whole new level."

In recent weeks before Roe v. Wade was overturned, Jane's Revenge claimed responsibility for more than a dozen arson attacks and vandalism lodged at pro-life crisis pregnancy centers and churches across the nation after the leak of the draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

After a letter signed Jane's Revenge circulated last week declaring "open season" on pro-life groups and an escalation of violence using measures not "so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti," Republican lawmakers ripped what they categorize as the Justice Department's inaction on attempts to intimidate pregnant women, pro-life Americans, and Supreme Court justices.

In April, a federal grand jury failed to convict four men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer because they were angry with the governor over COVID related lockdowns and restrictions. The defense had pointed to who they categorized as aggressive FBI undercover agents and informants for allegedly fabricating the case.