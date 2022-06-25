Oregon police arrest 10 outside pregnancy center after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A self-described "Night of Rage" event put on by pro-abortion protesters in Oregon resulted in 10 arrests.

The protest began as a gathering around a pregnancy center in Eugene, Oregon and police say many of them were dressed in all-black with backpacks and ultimately became unruly which led to 10 arrests for disorderly conduct, according to a press release from the city.

"The crowd started growing and moved toward the medical building. Eugene Police’s Mobile Response Team arrived in the area to block the building using its vehicles and officers to surround the building," the statement said. "The crowd continued to grow and began blocking E. 11th Avenue by standing in the roadway. Some people were observed picking up rocks and several began putting on gas masks. One female had a chemical pump sprayer and she was pumping it up. Additional EPD Patrol resources were called in."

Officers then used a public address system to attempt to disperse the group of more than 75 people but the crowd did not disperse and police say individuals began throwing smoke bombs and filled water bottles at officers.

AFTER ROE V. WADE RULING, MSNBC HOST RAGES AT DEM VOTERS: ‘WE TRIED TO TELL YOU’

Officers continued to call for the protesters to disperse with no success at which point the first arrest was made.

"After the first arrest, the crowd became extremely loud and verbally hostile toward the officers and tried to get through the line," the statement continued. "Police provided more admonishments and arrests were made, with people fighting with officers and not complying with lawful orders, leading to inert pepperballs (pepper balls with no chemical munitions) being deployed in a few cases at people’s feet and legs. At that point the crowd size decreased."

SUPREME COURT ABORTION RULING: CITIZENS PREDICT HOW HISTORIC DECISION MIGHT IMPACT MIDTERM ELECTIONS

The statement said that some officers suffered minor injuries during the event which lasted about five hours in total.

Dirk Weishaar, Outreach Manager at the Dove Medical pregnancy center, tweeted a photo of officers protecting the building.

WHAT DOES OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE MEAN? SUPREME COURT DECISION'S IMPLICATIONS

"Didn't go as they planned," Weishaar said. "Turned into a night of protection. #HeReigns."

The protest in Eugene comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 ruling on Friday that sends the abortion issue back to the states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Protests erupted across the country in cities like Washington, D.C., New York City and Los Angeles with protesters blocking streets, chanting, and in some cases getting arrested.