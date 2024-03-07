President Joe Biden to deliver State of the Union address in Congress

President Biden will give his second State of the Union address today, when he’s expected to tout his administration’s accomplishments and set goals for the future in front of a Congress that is one of the most politically fractured in modern history.

Biden is making his case to a Democrat-dominated Senate that’s largely followed his lead on major legislation and a House Republican majority that’s actively investigating him for impeachable crimes.

The date of the speech, March 7, is the latest a State of the Union address has ever been delivered.

It’s just the second time a president’s in-person address to a joint session of Congress was not delivered in January or February. Biden delivered his first address to Congress on March 1, 2022.

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address, saying in a statement she was "truly honored and grateful for the opportunity."

This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind