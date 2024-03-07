President Joe Biden to deliver State of the Union address in Congress
Tonight, Biden will address Congress at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on the current state of the nation. The president is expected to discuss successes, policy goals, achievements and failures of the Biden administration
President Biden will give his second State of the Union address today, when he’s expected to tout his administration’s accomplishments and set goals for the future in front of a Congress that is one of the most politically fractured in modern history.
Biden is making his case to a Democrat-dominated Senate that’s largely followed his lead on major legislation and a House Republican majority that’s actively investigating him for impeachable crimes.
The date of the speech, March 7, is the latest a State of the Union address has ever been delivered.
It’s just the second time a president’s in-person address to a joint session of Congress was not delivered in January or February. Biden delivered his first address to Congress on March 1, 2022.
Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address, saying in a statement she was "truly honored and grateful for the opportunity."
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind
Members of Congress are handing out buttons ahead of the State of the Union in honor of murder victim Laken Riley, who was allegedly killed by a man illegally living in the U.S.
“[West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney] is keeping the memory of this fine young woman alive, after the President and Democrats turned their backs,” Craig Shirley, chairman of conservative PAC Citizens for the Republic, said in comment provided to Fox News Digital.
“Poll after poll identifies illegal immigration as the Number 1 issue of concern to Americans. How many more tragedies will we have to endure before the Biden administration takes these concerns seriously?”
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjoire Taylor Greene was also spotted wearing and handing out buttons showing a photo of Riley, and another that says, “Say Her Name Laken Riley,” social media posts show.
Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was discovered beaten to death last month after going for a run on the University of Georgia’s campus. The Augusta University student crossed paths with illegal immigrant Jose Antonio Ibarra, according to authorities, and died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Ibarra, a Venezuelan national, entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was granted border "parole," authorities have said.
The buttons were handed out ahead of President Biden’s annual address Thursday evening to a joint session of Congress. Earlier Thursday, the U.S. House passed the Laken Riley Act, which would require federal authorities to detain illegal immigrants charged with local theft or burglary.
Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.
At the State of the Union, both the White House and lawmakers will invite guests to the address, sometimes to draw attention to a certain issue or policy.
So far the White House has said it has invited Kate Cox, a Texas woman who was unable to procure an abortion in Texas. President Biden will likely acknowledge her when talking about expanding rights to the controversial procedure.
Republicans are bringing police officers who brawled with migrants in Time Square and New York, as part of an effort to draw attention to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.
Fox News Digital reported this week that Speaker Mike Johnson’s guests will include include a mother who lost her son to a pill laced with fentanyl and the mother of a Maryland woman who was raped and murdered in 2022, allegedly by an MS-13 gang member.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
The State of the Union address is set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday evening. It is President Biden’s third address to a joint session of Congress since taking over the White House in January 2021.
Virtually all of the top national officials in Washington, D.C., are slated to attend, from Supreme Court justices, to members of Congress, to Biden’s cabinet, save for one notable exception – one member of the Biden administration will sit out the event as the “designated survivor” to ensure continuity of government in a worst-case scenario.
Lawmakers have also invited guests to attend, ranging from the NYPD officers caught on video being attacked by a migrant mob in Times Square, to families of hostages being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.
There will be fanfare before and after the event when the officials and commander-in-chief finally arrive, but the speech itself is likely to last slightly over an hour. Biden’s longest address to Congress was last year, about an hour and 13 minutes, while his shortest was just shy of an hour and two minutes in 2022.
Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network will carry live coverage of the event on Thursday evening. It can also be viewed on YouTube and various streaming services.
President Biden will not announce any executive orders on immigration or border security ahead of or during his State of the Union address Thursday, a White House official told Fox News.
A White House official said that the administration's "preference" remained that Congress legislates this issue.
Regarding a CNN report claiming Biden told Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, during a recent White House event that he would announce action on the border at the State of the Union, the White House official told Fox News on Thursday that the report was false and such interaction "never happened."
The White House official claimed to be double-checking with people who were in the room, but the administration denied the accuracy of the report.
The CNN report stated, "The Democrats told Biden that he needed to show more of the fire that was on display in a closed-door meeting with governors when Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte handed him a letter demanding more action on the southern border. Biden flashed a smile, according to two of the governors standing there."
"'State of the Union,’ Biden said, teasingly."
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich and Danielle Wallace
The State of the Union speech is one of the biggest pieces of political theater every year and rooted in a simple requirement in the U.S. Constitution that directs the president to “give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”
But in modern times, it’s a televised extravaganza where every detail is carefully scrutinized.
In the speech, President Biden will tout his achievements over the past year and since he took office. Historically, members of the president’s party loudly applaud during the speech while the opposition party remains seated or even voices displeasure with certain talking points.
President Biden’s age is expected to be under the spotlight on Thursday night as the 81-year-old tries to dissuade public perception from some that his mental acuity has declined to the point where he is unfit for office.
Television cameras will pan across the chamber during the State of the Union, so you’ll have a clear view of everyone in the audience too. This is a chance for lawmakers and guests to send a message of their own with their clothing or facial expressions.
Democratic women wore white, the color of the women’s suffrage movement, during Trump’s State of the Union in 2019. In 2022, some lawmakers wore blue and yellow ribbons to show their support for Ukraine.
After Biden’s speech, Alabama Sen. Katie Britt will give the Republican rebuttal to his comments.
Associated Press contributed to this report
American voters looking to profit from President Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday can wager on whether the president has a "brain freeze," or if he confuses Nikki Haley with anyone else, as well as more traditional wagers such as the over/under of the speech’s length.
Biden has faced questions from critics over his cognitive abilities for some time, and recently referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi as the "president of Mexico" and mixed up "red state and blue state" with "red state and green state" while speaking at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference.
Instead of worrying, some Americans may hope to benefit by predicting Biden’s next gaffe. BetOnline has created a plethora of money-making opportunities around Thursday's important speech, as the 81-year-old president hopes to quell national concerns about his cognitive abilities and mental fitness.
This is an excerpt of a story by Fox News' Brian Flood
The State of the Union is an annual address given by the President of the United States to a joint session of Congress about the current condition of the nation.
The speech typically takes place near the beginning of the calendar year and is considered an opportunity for the president to share the successes, policy goals, achievements and failures of their administration. Interestingly enough, this address has not emerged out of some esoteric tradition but is a literal constitutional responsibility of the Office of the President.
Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution reads, “The president must give the Congress information on the ‘State of the Union’ ‘from time to time.’” While “from time to time” allows some personal discretion, since the 1930s, the address has been given annually.
The president's update to Congress on the state of the union hasn't always been a speech to a joint session of Congress. Before the modern American history, some presidents sent a letter. But for nearly a century, presidents have opted to give a live address to Congress.
The State of the Union has been the origin of some of the most famous speeches in American history. Abraham Lincoln’s 1862 speech codified the sentiment of America as the “last best hope of earth.” Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s 1942 speech advanced his “four freedoms” wartime goals for the U.S. while fighting the Axis powers, and in 2003, George W. Bush advanced his claim that Iran, North Korea, and Iraq formed an “Axis of Evil” who were pursuing “weapons of mass destruction.”
President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address will be given Thursday, March 7 at 9 p.m. EST.
