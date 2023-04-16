Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Morgan Freeman tears apart Black History Month as an 'insult': 'Going to relegate my history to a month?'

Freeman also said the term 'African-American' was an 'insult' and that he doesn't 'subscribe to that title'

By Jeffrey Clark | Fox News
close
Police cruiser decorated to celebrate Black History Month Video

Police cruiser decorated to celebrate Black History Month

A police cruiser in Miami was decorated to celebrate Black History Month, and it was not well received by Twitter.

Actor Morgan Freeman tore apart the term "African-American" and argued that the celebration of Black History Month was an "insult" during an interview with The Sunday Times over the weekend. 

"Two things I can say publicly that I do not like," Freeman said. 

"Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?" 

"Also ‘African-American’ is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title," Freeman added. 

BLACK HISTORY MONTH IS ABOUT MORE THAN JUST BLACK AMERICANS

Morgan Freeman tore apart the term "African-American" and argued that the celebration of Black History Month was an "insult" during an interview with The Sunday Times. 

Morgan Freeman tore apart the term "African-American" and argued that the celebration of Black History Month was an "insult" during an interview with The Sunday Times.  (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Freeman said that he did not understand why the term "African-American" has become so prominent. 

"Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American.’ What does it really mean?" he asked.

Freeman also argued that people talk about "Irish-Americans" and "Italian-Americans," but not "Euro-Americans." 

"And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe," he added. 

WARRIORS' DRAYMOND GREEN ON BLACK HISTORY MONTH: 'TEACH MY HISTORY FROM JAN. 1 TO DEC. 31'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) said that Black history should be taught all year.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) said that Black history should be taught all year. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Freeman drew national attention in 2005 when he similarly criticized Black History Month. 

The actor said then that the concept of a month dedicated to Black history was "ridiculous."

"You're going to relegate my history to a month?" Freeman said on CBS’ "60 Minutes" at the time. "I don't want a Black History Month. Black history is American history."

Freeman added there was no "White history month" and the only way to get rid of racism was to "stop talking about it."

Golden State Warriors star player Draymond Green also criticized Black History Month back in March. 

"At some point, it’s time to get rid of Black History Month. Not get rid of Black history, like they’re trying to do. But Black History Month? Nah, teach my history from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, and then do it again. And then again. And then again. And then again. That’s what I’d like to see."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Phillip Nieto contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.