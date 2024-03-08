Republicans blast Biden State of the Union as campaign 'stump speech,' Dems tout 'strong' address

Republican and Democratic lawmakers walked away from President Biden’s State of the Union address with very different impressions on Thursday night — as expected.

GOP legislators in the House and Senate called the 81-year-old president an "old man" while blasting his speech as a political campaign speech ahead of the November election.

Democrats, meanwhile, praised Biden’s energy and "strong" address.

"This was not supposed to be a progressive stump speech, this was supposed to be a State of the Union, and I’m not sure we really got that," Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., told Fox News Digital.

BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS: BRET BAIER, MARTHA MACCALLUM TO LEAD FOX NEWS CHANNEL'S SPECIAL COVERAGE

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., called Biden’s speech "the most political" State of the Union he’s ever heard. "It was not a dignified State of the Union address. It was a partisan stump speech," Bacon said.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Fox News Digital, "It sounded more like a campaign speech than it did a State of the Union."

"He talked a lot about his predecessor, which is also his opponent, so he used this platform to run for office as opposed to telling the American people that he's accountable for what's happened the last three and a half years with 20% inflation since he's been in office, you know, trillions of dollars in debt, and more big government, more spending more regulation," Hern said.

ALABAMA SEN KATIE BRITT TO DELIVER REPUBLICAN RESPONSE TO BIDEN STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS: 'TRULY HONORED'

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Fox News Digital that Biden seemed "very shrill and very angry."

"And his solutions are very tired – I mean, he's been here 50 years, his solutions are the same tax and spend policies that got us into this inflationary spiral that we've been in," he said.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said, "It was a campaign rally. It wasn't a serious speech."

Biden’s allies, like Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, came away with a very different view.

"I’ve been here for 12 years, that was probably the best State of the Union I've ever heard," Schatz told Fox News Digital.

JIM BANKS CALLS ON BIDEN TO 'PUBLICLY ACKNOWLEDGE' LAKEN RILEY AT SOTU

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., suggested Biden was able to dispel concerns about his age while also painting a distinct contrast between himself and the GOP.

"I thought it was great. He had lots of energy," Beyer told Fox News Digital. "It’s not about his age, it’s about the quality of his ideas, and he clearly laid out two different Americas — our America, which is based on dignity, humanity and decency. And the contrary view which is revenge and hate and retribution."