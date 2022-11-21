Katie Britt is the Senator-elect from the state of Alabama, a businesswoman, and an American attorney. Britt started her career in politics working for Alabama Republican Senator Richard Shelby as his chief of staff from 2016 until 2018. After leaving Shelby's office, Britt worked as the president and CEO of the Business Council of Alabama from 2018 until 2021 before announcing her Senate candidacy. During the 2022 midterm elections, Britt won the Alabama Senate race against Democratic contender Will Boyd, becoming the state's first elected female senator.

She is succeeding her former boss due to his retirement from office after 35 years of serving in the Senate. Two previous female Alabama senators had been appointed, not elected like Britt. Britt was able to secure the endorsement of former President Donald Trump against a contentious primary. After the initial round of primary voting, Britt placed first before defeating Republican Rep. Mo Brooks in a runoff. Prior to the runoff, Brooks had gained Trump's endorsement and was a favorite according to polls to win the party's nomination. However, as Brooks began to fall in polls against Britt, Trump rescinded his endorsement and began openly supporting Britt.

"You are going to see headlines about me being the first woman ever elected to the United States Senate from this state of Alabama. You'll hear that I may be the youngest Republican woman in history elected to the U.S. Senate," Britt told her supporters after winning the election. Britt is currently married to former NFL player Wesley Britt. The pair both attended the University of Alabama and currently reside in Montgomery with two children.

During the campaign, Britt described herself as a pro-life candidate. The 40-year-old Britt defeated Boyd in an electoral landslide by capturing over two thirds of the vote and received more than over 900,000 votes, according to Fox News' Decision Deck.