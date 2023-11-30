Hamas terrorists eliminated after Jerusalem shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 wounded, Israeli police say

The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that two soldiers have been lightly injured in a ramming attack carried out at one of its security checkpoints in the West Bank.

​"A short while ago, a ramming attack was carried out at an IDF checkpoint adjacent to Moshav Beka'ot, in the Jordan Valley area. IDF soldiers at the scene shot and neutralized the assailant," the military agency said in a statement.

"Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured in the attack," the statement added. "The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified."

The IDF says forces are now searching the area for additional suspects.

The incident happened hours after a shooting carried out by Hamas terrorists in Jerusalem left three dead and 11 wounded.

Fox News' Dana Karni contributed to this report.