Hamas terrorists eliminated after Jerusalem shooting leaves 3 dead, 11 wounded, Israeli police say
Three people are dead and 11 others are wounded after two Hamas terrorists opened fire on people at a bus station near Jerusalem Thursday morning, according to Israeli police.
incoming update…
The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that two soldiers have been lightly injured in a ramming attack carried out at one of its security checkpoints in the West Bank.
"A short while ago, a ramming attack was carried out at an IDF checkpoint adjacent to Moshav Beka'ot, in the Jordan Valley area. IDF soldiers at the scene shot and neutralized the assailant," the military agency said in a statement.
"Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured in the attack," the statement added. "The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified."
The IDF says forces are now searching the area for additional suspects.
The incident happened hours after a shooting carried out by Hamas terrorists in Jerusalem left three dead and 11 wounded.
Fox News' Dana Karni contributed to this report.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the U.S. Thursday for its support in the Israel-Hamas conflict as he and his war cabinet held a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and an American delegation.
“The Secretary and I had an opportunity to begin to discuss the many issues that we want to talk about,” Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem.
“But first, I want to express our appreciation for your support from the beginning: the President, you personally, the delegation, in the war of eliminating Hamas and releasing, securing the release of our hostages. You've been very, very helpful. We appreciate it deeply,” he continued.
“And of course, I'd like to talk to you about the next phase,” Netanyahu added.
Attending the meeting for the Israeli side were Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, amongst other top Israeli officials.
Fox News’ Dana Karni contributed to this report.
Israel’s military said Thursday that Ofir Tzarfati, an Israeli believed to be held hostage in Gaza following Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, is dead, according to the Associated Press.
Tzarfati was thought to be among the approximately 240 people taken hostage by Hamas since the start of the war, the AP reports. He had been celebrating his 27th birthday at a music festival with his girlfriend when Hamas militants stormed into Israel and killed at least 364 people there and kidnapped many others.
Tzarfati’s family was originally unclear what happened to him, but a few weeks later, the army notified the family that they believed that Tzarfati was being held in Gaza, the AP said, citing media reports.
The army did not specify Thursday where Tzarfati’s body was identified.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Israeli Air Force said Thursday that its troops have intercepted an “aerial target” from Lebanon.
“A short while ago, following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Dovev, Mattat, and Sasa in northern Israel, IAF air defense soldiers successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory,” it said in a post on X.
Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have been engaging in skirmishes along the border since the war against Hamas began on Oct. 7, but the fighting hasn’t escalated to the level of what has happened in the Gaza Strip.
There, the IDF said Thursday that “As the temporary tactical pause continues, we remind the civilians of Gaza -- do not go north. Northern Gaza is still considered a war zone. For your own safety, stay in southern Gaza.”
Israel and Hamas have extended their cease-fire agreement into Thursday.
The Israel Defense Forces announced Thursday morning that its temporary cease-fire deal with Hamas terrorists has been extended again. The announcement came minutes before the extended deal was set to expire at 7 a.m. local time.
"The operational pause will continue in light of the mediators' efforts to continue the process of releasing the hostages and subject to the terms of the framework," the IDF wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The pause in fighting has been extended for one more day, according to Reuters, and the original deal allowing one hostage to be exchanged for three Palestinians detained in Israel still stands.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Thursday for his fourth visit to the Jewish State since Hamas launched its terror attack on Oct. 7.
Blinken first met with President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv where they discussed Thursday morning's shooting by Hamas terrorists at the entrance to Jerusalem that left at least 3 people dead and 16 wounded. The two terrorists were also killed.
The two also acknowledged the death of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, with Herzog describing the powerful diplomat as a "giant" and a "titan."
"We are big admirers of Henry Kissinger, who laid down the foundations of so many great decisions of his and processes which he has led, which has brought results that we feel until today, peaceful results," Herzog said. "He laid the cornerstone of the peace agreement, which were later signed with Egypt, and so many other processes around the world. I admired Henry Kissinger."
Blinken followed up by saying Kissinger "set the standard" for everyone in the Secretary of State role.
"I was very privileged to get his counsel many times, including as recently as about a month ago. He was extraordinarily generous with his wisdom, with his advice. Few people were better students of history – even fewer people did more to shape history – than Henry Kissinger," Blinken said.
Blinken then went to Jerusalem to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu privately.
Three people are dead and 11 others are wounded after two Hamas terrorists opened fire on people at a bus station near Jerusalem Thursday morning, according to Israeli police.
Police responded to the Givat Shaul junction on the outskirts of Jerusalem at around 7:40 a.m. local time after two Palestinians arrived at the area in an armed vehicle and began shooting in the direction of civilians at a bus station.
The three killed have been identified as 73-year-old Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman, 67-year-old Hana Ifergan and 24-year-old Livia Dickman.
The two shooters, who were from east Jerusalem, were shot and killed by Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the area and a civilian. Israeli media said the shooters were brothers and associated with Hamas.
"The initial investigation indicates that the terrorists arrived to the scene by car in the morning, armed with an M-16 rifle and a handgun," a Jerusalem District Police spokesperson said. "At a certain point, the terrorists began shooting at civilians before subsequently being killed at the scene. A police search of the terrorists' car revealed ammunition and weaponry."
The eleven people wounded in the shooting have injuries ranging from moderate to severe, according to Israeli police. Three of the victims are said to be in serious condition after medical evaluations and four victims have non-physical injuries. The remaining four are believed to be moderate.
The area of the attack has been blocked off and searches have been initiated to rule out additional suspects, if any.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew condemned the shooting on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday morning.
"Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and I offer my sincere condolences to all those affected," he wrote.
Fox News' Yonat Friling contributed to this report.
Live Coverage begins here