President Biden shared a video of himself getting advice from Hollywood A-listers who have played presidents on how to handle his upcoming State of The Union address Thursday night.

In a video posted to the president’s official X account on Thursday, Biden had a virtual meeting with actors Morgan Freeman, Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, Michael Douglas and Tony Goldwyn, asking them for their perspectives on playing fake presidents in order to get ready for the annual address.

Biden’s account captioned the clip, stating, "You may’ve heard I’ve got a big speech coming up. So, I thought I would hear from some folks who have done the job before – sort of."

The video opened with Biden in his office, joking with the five famous faces on the screen, saying, "I’ve never spoken to so many presidents all at one time."

"Some of you might know what a big speech like I have to do is coming up – the State of the Union. Any advice you have for me in my delivery of my speech?" he asked.

Freeman, who played President Tom Beck in the late '90s disaster movie "Deep Impact," was the first to chime in.

"Well, sir, in my capacity as president, all I had to deal with was a meteor," Freeman quipped. As Biden laughed, the actor continued, "One of the things that I came out of that with in my speech to people – hope. Hope is the strongest force we have in this country."

He then advised Biden, "Just keep telling us how you’re working for us and building hope."

Goldwyn, who played President Fitzgerald Grant III in the ABC TV series "Scandal," told Biden, "Well, Mr. President, looking back on my own presidency, I behaved very badly in a lot of situations."

His advice was, "Tell them that you exist for them. Tell them that they make you a better man." He then encouraged the president to wind down after his speech with his favorite snack, ice cream.

Davis, who played president Mackenzie Allen in another ABC series, "Commander In Chief," chimed in, noting how she felt that she had to face a new crisis every week.

Biden replied, "You did a hell of a job."

She told Biden, "There’s no crying in politics."

The real president shot back, "Well, what I hope is my politics doesn’t make anybody else cry." The group found that amusing.

Douglas, who starred as President Andrew Shepherd in the film "The American President," told Biden, "I learned that having a loving partner changes everything." In addition to telling Biden to show love for his country in his speech, he advised him to "save a dance for the first lady in the East Room."

Pullman, who gave an iconic speech as President Thomas Whitmore in "Independence Day," joked, "In Independence Day, I had it easy. We just had invaders from outer space coming in wanting to mess with us and that tends to unify people."

He had two takeaways from his fictional experience, saying, "We can’t be consumed by our petty differences, and we will be united in our common interests."

Biden concluded the meeting with the same words he began it with, saying, "I’ve never spoken to so many presidents all at one time." He added a "Thank you."

Biden’s critics had a field day with the clip on social media. Conservative radio host Vince Coglianese commented, "Biden consulting fake presidents about how to be president is just too perfect."

Conservative influencer Robby Starbuck replied to the video, saying, "Imagine barely being able to pay for your groceries, having your town overrun with illegals, having your child killed by drugs that came through our border or being Laken Riley’s family after she was killed by an illegal and seeing President Biden doing this crap. Sick and evil."

RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway stated, "Ye gods, this is pathetic. Next time just have all the lame celebrities sing ‘Imagine’ and be done with it."

Former senior Trump Advisor Stephen Miller added, "Joe Biden having a grand old time as innocent Americans are murdered by the criminal migrants he is setting free. #SayHerName."