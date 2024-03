Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-anchor Fox News Channel’s special programming surrounding President Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address and the Republican response by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Dana Perino, John Roberts and Harold Ford Jr. will join Baier and MacCallum, while chief political analyst Brit Hume, Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow and senior strategic analyst General Jack Keane will provide additional commentary.

White House correspondent Peter Doocy and congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie will provide live reports from the White House and the Capitol.

Biden is set to address a joint session of Congress amid questions about his age and memory as he seeks re-election this fall. The State of the Union often allows the president a unique opportunity to discuss their agenda and draw attention to significant issues in front of a large audience.

Fox Business Network will simulcast Fox News Channel’s special coverage of the address, starting at 9 p.m. ET, and FOX Nation subscribers will also be able to stream the special programming coverage on the platform.

Fox News Digital will offer up-to-the-minute updates on its live blog throughout the night, along with original reporting and political analysis.

On FOX network, "FOX News Sunday" anchor Shannon Bream will lead separate live coverage with contributions from senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram, senior national correspondent Kevin Corke, and a panel with FNC contributor Jason Chaffetz and former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md.

FOX News Radio will cover Biden’s 2024 State of the Union and the Republican response live with Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal along with political analyst Josh Kraushaar.

FOX News Podcasts will present special editions of "The FOX News Rundown," "The Bret Baier Podcast" and "The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum" to coincide with the evening’s speeches.

