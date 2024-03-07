Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Biden’s SOTU blasted as 'nakedly partisan' campaign speech: 'Utter disgrace'

Biden mentioned former President Donald Trump numerous times during his speech

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Biden invokes Reagan, urges support for Ukraine at start of SOTU address Video

Biden invokes Reagan, urges support for Ukraine at start of SOTU address

President Biden quoted late president Ronald Reagan during his State of the Union address on March 7.

President Biden’s State of the Union speech was trashed by prominent political pundits for its political nature, with some likening it to more of a campaign speech than an overview of the state of the country.

"Attacking his opponent directly in the first minutes of his speech is unprecedented and perhaps the most partisan start to a State of the Union address in modern memory," AEI Senior Fellow and former speechwriter for President George W. Bush Marc Thiessen wrote on X during Biden’s Thursday night speech.

Biden criticized former President Donald Trump several times during his speech.

"This man should never be allowed to take the rostrum of the House and deliver a State of the Union address again," Thiessen posted on X moments later.

PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS ATTEMPT TO DISRUPT SOTU NEAR CAPITOL: 'BIDEN'S LEGACY IS GENOCIDE'

Joe Biden SOTU

President Biden speaks during a State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"As someone who helped write several SOTUs and who reveres this important presidential institution, I’m stunned by this address," Thiessen said in another post. "It’s an utter disgrace."

"Does anyone remember a State of the Union speech so nakedly partisan as this one?" Georgetown Law Professor Randy Barnett posted on X.

"In which the President repeatedly attacks his predecessor and prospective rival? I can’t."

"This speech is nothing but a cheap and tawdry campaign speech," conservative radio host and author Mark Levin posted on X.

"Biden is just off," former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer posted on X. "His tone, his speed of delivery, his loud punchy way of speaking, is really weird."

"This speech is odd."

EX-REP GEORGE SANTOS RETURNS TO CAPITOL HILL FOR BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Joe Biden talking at podium, making a fist

President Biden speaks at Abbotts Creek Community Center during an event to promote his economic agenda in Raleigh, North Carolina, on January 18, 2024.  (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"Instead of giving the State of the Union, President Biden is giving a campaign speech," Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., posted on X.

"Biden lasted on foreign policy only briefly," Fox News Chief Political Correspondent Brit Hume posted on X. "Since then to this moment, all campaign stuff, read at high volume. For a man speaking of a great comeback, he doesn't seem very happy. He seems angry."

President Joe Biden

President Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council in the Indian Treaty Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

