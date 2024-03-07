Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden to have US military build a port in Gaza

US military will lead emergency mission to establish a port in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
President Biden is to announce on Thursday during his State of the Union address that the U.S. military will build a port in Gaza. 

The development was revealed earlier Thursday by a senior administration official discussing humanitarian aid for the Hamas-controlled territory. 

"Tonight in the speech, the president will announce that he's directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a port in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters," the official said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
 

