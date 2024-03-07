Biden to have US military build a port in Gaza

President Biden is to announce on Thursday during his State of the Union address that the U.S. military will build a port in Gaza.



The development was revealed earlier Thursday by a senior administration official discussing humanitarian aid for the Hamas-controlled territory.

"Tonight in the speech, the president will announce that he's directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a port in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters," the official said.



