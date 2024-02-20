Trump campaign predicts 'a-- kicking' for Haley in South Carolina, expects to secure nomination by mid-March

Donald Trump's campaign predicts that the former president will lock up the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by the middle of next month.

And pointing to the former president's very large double-digit lead over Nikki Haley in the latest polls in Saturday's South Carolina GOP primary, Trump's campaign argued Tuesday in a memo that Haley's White House bid will end "fittingly, in her home state."

But Haley, the former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in the Trump administration, doesn't sound like a candidate ready to drop out of the race.

TRUMP HOLDS LARGE DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD OVER HALEY AHEAD OF CRUCIAL SHOWDOWN

"I promise you this, I am in this fight. I will take the bruises. I will take the cuts," she told supporters at a large rally in this city in upstate South Carolina on Monday night. "This is going to be messy and I'll take the hurt because I believe nothing good comes easy. Sometimes we have to feel pain to appreciate the blessing."

LAST RIVAL STANDING: HALEY FACES BIG CHALLENGE IN HER HOME STATE AGAINST TRUMP

The Trump campaign memo forecasts an "a---kicking in the making in South Carolina" for Haley, and that "the end is near" for her presidential run due to "a very serious math problem" she has in the race to lock up enough delegates to win the GOP nomination.

Looking ahead to next month, when nearly 800 delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday. Fifteen states hold Republican presidential contests on March 5, with over 150 at stake over the following two weeks, the Trump campaign predicted the former president would secure the nomination on March 19, even under a "most-generous model" for Haley.

Trump's campaign memo came out hours before Trump returns to South Carolina on Tuesday to headline a Fox News town hall in Greenville hosted by Laura Ingraham. The pre-taped one-hour event, which will focus on both domestic issues and overseas conflicts, will air at 7 p.m. ET.

And Haley will deliver what her campaign describes as a "state of the race" speech in Greenville earlier in the day.

