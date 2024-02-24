Trump 'really not thinking about' Haley after South Carolina victory, says he's focused on beating Biden

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said he is not sure Nikki Haley is "even really in the race" after winning yet another Republican primary Saturday night, telling Fox News Digital that he is focused on beating President Biden in the general election in November.

The Fox News Decision Desk declared Trump the winner of the South Carolina Republican Primary just moments after the polls closed Saturday night. Trump defeated former two-term South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state, and came another step closer to clinching the 2024 GOP nomination.

TRUMP SAYS SOUTH CAROLINA IS A 'BIGGER WIN THAN WE ANTICIPATED,' LOOKS FORWARD TO SAYING 'JOE, YOU'RE FIRED'

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital Saturday night, Trump touted the win.

"I was honored that I received the largest vote in the history of the state — I’m with Senator Lindsey Graham right now and he just told me we received the largest vote by double — we beat the last record," Trump told Fox News Digital. "So that’s a great compliment to all of the people and to making America great again."

When asked whether he wanted Nikki Haley to drop out of the race, Trump told Fox News Digital that he’s "really not thinking about that… I'm not thinking about it."

"I’m really thinking about we have to beat Joe Biden," he told Fox News Digital. "I don’t know if she’s in the race at all, because, you know, I have set records in every single state. I’m not sure that she’s really in the race."

Trump dominated the Iowa Caucuses, left New Hampshire with a commanding victory, swept caucuses in Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and won South Carolina with a "bigger win" than he anticipated.

"I’m very honored by the elections," he said. "We're setting records in every single state."

TRUMP WINS SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARY AGAINST HALEY IN HER HOME STATE, MOVES CLOSER TO CLINCHING GOP NOMINATION

Meanwhile, Haley, after yet another defeat, said she plans to stay in the race for the Republican nomination.

Trump took the stage in South Carolina after the polls closed and he was declared the winner, and said he looks forward to beating Joe Biden in November and saying: "Joe, you’re fired."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump added that Election Day, November 5, "is going to be the most important date, perhaps, in the history of our country."