DeSantis, other GOP lawmakers that are supporting Trump in his 2024 run for POTUS

Last week, former President Trump secured a win in Iowa during the first contest of the 2024 presidential nomination calendar.

"We want to thank the great people of Iowa," he said in a caucus victory speech in Des Moines. The former president stood at 51% of the ballots and captured the majority of the votes on caucus night.

Many GOP lawmakers are standing in support of Trump as he runs in the 2024 election against his Republican and Democrat opponents, including President Biden and GOP hopeful Nikki Haley.

Here are just a few of the politicians who have endorsed Trump as the GOP 2024 presidential nominee.

TRUMP SAYS LEGAL WOES ARE A BIDEN, DEMOCRAT PARTY SETUP: ‘NEW FORM OF CHEATING’

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

"This is America's time for choosing," DeSantis said in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "We can choose to allow a border invasion, or we can choose to stop it. We can choose reckless borrowing and spending, or we can choose to limit government and lower inflation. We can choose political indoctrination, or we can choose classical education."

After suspending his own presidential campaign on Sunday, DeSantis added, "It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance."

"While I've had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of [Dr.] Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear," DeSantis continued. "I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.

"In this race, there is one man who has a proven track record of being able to save our country and get us back on track: Donald Trump," Scalise said. "He has done it once before, and I know he will do it again."

"I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden’s failed policies," he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

"I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president of the United States," Cruz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on "Hannity." "I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

Cotton highlighted the safety and strength of America under Trump and how "everything has gone to hell" under President Biden.

"I endorse President Trump and I look forward to working with him to win back the White House and the Senate so we can help hardworking Arkansans suffering from Joe Biden’s disastrous policies."

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

"I am honored to stand with Donald J. Trump as he embarks on a mission to restore peace, prosperity and freedom in our great nation," Cramer wrote. "Lets consolidate Republican support around the leader of our GOP and ensure a Republican victory in 2024. Work with him to Make America Great Again!"

TRUMP CAMPAIGN CONFIDENT NEW HAMPSHIRE GROUND GAME STRATEGY WILL CATAPULT TRUMP TO 3RD PRIMARY WIN IN STATE

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

"President Trump is strong on the issues that are important for North Dakota. That includes making America energy dominant, reducing the regulatory burden, securing our border, growing our economy and strong support for our military," Hoeven wrote on Facebook last week.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

"One candidate has already proven he’s more than up for the job – because he’s done the job successfully. There is one candidate I know will secure the border – because he’s done it. There is one candidate I know will achieve peace through strength – because he’s done it," she wrote. "And that’s why President Donald Trump has my endorsement to be our 47th President."

Trump has received support from every GOP member in Alabama’s congressional delegation.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

"It’s time for Republicans to unite behind our party’s clear [front-runner,] which is why I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President."

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

On Nov. 11, 2022, Stefanik was the first Republican leader in the chamber to endorse Trump.

"Republican voters determine who is the leader of the Republican Party and it’s very clear President Trump is the leader of the Republican [P]arty. What the media fails to report is that we just won the midterms and flipped the House," Stefanik told Breitbart News in a statement.

National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C.

Hudson endorsed Trump in 2022, around the same time Stefanik did.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Last week, Johnson praised the ex-president and said he was key to the GOP winning back the Senate, White House and retaining the House in November.

MEET TOM EMMER, THE GOP MAJORITY WHIP AND NOMINEE FOR HOUSE SPEAKER

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

"Our farmers and ranchers feed the world, and Kansans deserve a President who understands that, and a leader who values the energy Americans produce. That is why I’m endorsing President Donald Trump. While others may try to imitate him, only President Trump will put our country back on track on day one," he said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

"When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us," Rubio wrote on X.

"I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created," he added. "It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

"President Trump’s poll numbers are unprecedented for a Republican running in the Iowa caucuses. So that is great news. The key thing to remember is that the only thing that matters is the one that happens on caucus [night]."

Twenty-four senators, over 116 House members and nine governors have endorsed Trump as the presidential nominee in 2024, according to ABC.

The former president has been barred from the Colorado ballot. The Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments for the case on Feb. 8.

Twenty-seven states, however, are standing in support of Trump over the ballot fight.