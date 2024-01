Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Much like award-winning actress Meryl Streep, the "Barbie" movie released last summer garnered immense praise and quickly became a sensation at the box office. Although well-received by fans, the film also amassed significant backlash, with some calling the blockbuster an attack on men.

Not involved in the project, Streep made it clear that she believes the "Barbie" movie contributed so significantly to society that it saved the film industry altogether. She sang the movie's praises at the Palm Springs Film Awards, after artists Billie Eilish and Finneas received the Chairman's Award for their musical contribution to the film. They are the creative minds behind the hit song, "What Was I Made For?"

"I just want to say to Billie and Finneas that you have delivered the ‘Barbie’ love bomb," Streep said on stage, per Variety. "You’ve saved the movies last summer and all of our jobs. You’ve delivered joy to countless generations and genders of people, and you should surf that wave, kids, until you’re old and deserve to be jaded like me."

Streep's remarks were reminiscent of words Steven Spielberg delivered to Tom Cruise last year, when he thanked the star for producing and starring in the coveted 2022 film, "Top Gun: Maverick."

The acclaimed director reportedly told Cruise that he, "saved Hollywood’s a--" and "might have saved theatrical distribution," per Variety. "Seriously, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ might have saved the entire theatrical industry."

"Top Gun: Maverick" raked in $662 million in ticket sales, while "Barbie" accrued an astonishing $1.4 billion, making it Warner Bros.' highest-grossing film.

The film is currently nominated for nine Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, with Eilish and Finneas nominated in the category for best original song, along with two other tracks from the "Barbie" soundtrack.

Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are both nominated for their performances as Barbie and Ken, respectively, while Greta Gerwig is nominated for directing.