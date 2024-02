Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Travis Kelce will not be joining Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was a guest on "The Pat McAfee" show and revealed he would love to support his girlfriend at the award show, but duty calls.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday or I think Sunday is a travel day," Kelce said. "I got to get ready for this big ole Super Bowl we have in a week."

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE'S INTIMATE MOMENT ON FIELD AFTER CHIEFS' WIN REVEALED

The music icon is nominated for six awards this year. Swift could make Grammys history Sunday night if she wins album of the year, breaking her tie with Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder for three album of the year awards.

Swift's "Fearless," "1989" and "folklore" albums won Grammys. She could add "Midnights" to the list Sunday.

Kelce delved further into his relationship with Swift on the sports talk show.

"We’re two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It's nothing more than that," Kelce began. "As much as the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We enjoy every single bit of it. Sure enough, I love when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year."

Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Fox News Digital has learned. The "Midnights" singer is even planning how she will spend her time in Nevada, the source added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Swift has been on a break from her Eras Tour for a few months before concerts resume next week in Japan, where she will perform four shows through Feb. 10. She will have to take an 11-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to see Kelce play, and she could arrive in Sin City by Saturday evening on Feb. 10 due to the 14-hour time difference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her Super Bowl appearance will be Swift's 13th Kansas City Chiefs game, a lucky number for Taylor.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.