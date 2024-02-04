Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs’ Grammys performance of ‘Fast Car’ gets standing ovation

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs performed a duet of "Fast Car" on Sunday at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Chapman, 59, and Combs, 33, took the stage to perform the song together for the first time since the country music star released his own cover. "Fast Car" was originally released by Chapman in 1988. The Grammys stage marked Chapman's first performance in years.

The re-recorded song, which was released in 2023, reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for best country solo performance by the recording academy.

In a pre-recorded video before the performance, Combs explained why he chose to record a cover of "Fast Car." The "Beautiful Crazy" singer grew up listening to Chapman with his father, Chester Combs.

The audience gave the duo a standing ovation and Taylor Swift was seen singing along to the tune.

Fans reacted on social media in real time.

"You can tell on Luke Combs face how cool he thinks it is that he's up there singing this song WITH TRACY CHAPMAN… and he's right," a user on X wrote. "It IS so cool."

"That performance was EVERYTHING!!!!! The looks Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs were sharing," another added.

"Incredible moment to see Tracy Chapman get such high-profile credit for the success of Luke Combs' ‘Fast Car’ cover at the Grammys. I love this so much," one viewer shared.

Chapman spoke to Billboard about the song's newfound popularity this past summer after Combs' success.

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there," she told the outlet.

"I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

