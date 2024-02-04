Taylor Swift’s Grammy plans: no Travis Kelce, no performance

Taylor Swift is flying solo and will not be performing at the Grammys tonight.

Multiple outlets have reported that the six-time nominee is not performing due to her Eras tour schedule.

According to People, Swift will fly overseas immediately following the Grammys to begin the Japanese leg of her tour, which begins Wednesday, February 7 and wraps on the 10th.

While there, she'll perform four back to back shows, before continuing the tour in Australia, Asia, and Europe through the end of summer, with some U.S. and Canada dates in the fall.

Swift has six Grammy nominations, including album of the year, best pop vocal album, best pop solo performance, song of the year, record of the year, and best pop duo/group performance for her remix of "Karma" with Ice Spice.

The "Anti-Hero" singer is also in position to make history as the first artist to win album of the year four times if she takes home the award for "Midnights."

Swift will also be flying solo at the ceremony with no Travis Kelce on her arm.

Kelce confirmed on ESPN Radio’s "The Pat McAfee Show," that he was unable to attend, saying, "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday or I think Sunday is a travel day," Kelce said. "I got to get ready for this big ole Super Bowl we have in a week."

Fox News Digital learned last week that Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, following her February 10th performance in Japan.

She'll have to take an 11-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas to see Kelce play. She could arrive in Sin City by Saturday evening on Feb. 10 due to the 14-hour time difference.

The "Lover" singer won’t be alone at the Grammys though.

In a clip shared to CBS’ TikTok, the seating chart for the show was shared, showing Swift sitting next to pal and "Snow on the Beach" collaborator and fellow nominee, Lana Del Rey.

Fans also noted that Swift may have a big announcement planned for the evening, after she changed her profile pictures on social media from a color image from "Midnights" to a black and white version of the photo.

The change prompted speculation that the singer could announce the release date for her re-recorded version of "Reputation," one of the last two albums left on her re-record schedule.

