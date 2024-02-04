Go Back
  Published
    7 Images

    66th Grammy Awards red carpet: PHOTOS

    See hottest red carpet looks from the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

  • Lainey Wilson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
    Lainey Wilson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / Getty Images
  • Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
    Kelly Osbourne attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Victoria Monét attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
    Victoria Monét attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Kayla Oaddams/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Brandi Carlile at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
    Brandi Carlile at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  
    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
    Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Alix Earle at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards
    Alix Earle at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Zach Bryan attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards
    Zach Bryan attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
     Frazer Harrison/Getty Images / Getty Images
