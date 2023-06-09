Country singer Carly Pearce shares ‘worst place that you can ever get in a relationship’

Country star Carly Pearce is sending an important message through her latest song.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 33-year-old singer detailed her next big single, "We Don’t Fight Anymore" and shared the "worst place" a person can get in a relationship.

"I think it's just about that place of indifference. I think that can be the worst place that you could ever get in a relationship, is when neither of you really care," Pearce explained at the Country Music Association (CMA) Fest.

Pearce worked on the song with her "dream collaborator" Chris Stapleton and said it’s the "best song" she’s ever worked on.

Although she said the song isn't about her own relationship, Pearce expressed that the lyrics relate to scenarios she’s seen her friends go through and hopes her lyrics inspire other couples.

"I feel like it's an important message…one that maybe can save a marriage or save a relationship, or maybe it can give somebody the boost to really call it and be done."

Fox News Digital spoke with the "What He Didn’t Do" songstress at her 2nd annual charity event, "Carly’s Closet," where she gave fans the ultimate access to shop her closet at CMA Fest.

All proceeds will be donated to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

During the event, Pearce was gearing up for her first big performance at CMA Fest. The Grammy winner said she had waited 13 years to play at the main stage and was "really excited" to fulfill her dreams.

The "Next Girl" singer additionally thanked Dolly Parton for her successful career, as she invited Pearce to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

"I just think she's somebody that I will continue to look at . . . as such a pivotal part of why I want to do this as an artist."

Pearce’s performance and song release come after her recent split with Riley King, 29, after two years of dating. The pair first made their relationship public in 2021.

She was previously married to Michael Ray. Pearce and Ray confirmed their relationship in a July 2018 Instagram post and quickly became engaged five months later. The couple wed in October 2019 before ultimately splitting in June 2020. The divorce was finalized in September 2020.