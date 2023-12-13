Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree for days before being found

The bird's home was disturbed when the family went on their yearly hunt for the perfect tree

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Owl visits watering hole to cool off from hot temperatures Video

Owl visits watering hole to cool off from hot temperatures

An owl was seen visiting a watering hole in Cave Creek, Arizona, to cool down. It was 105 degrees just before 8:00 p.m. when the bird came for a visit.

A Kentucky family's decorated Christmas tree was inside their home for four days before it was discovered to be home to an owl.

Michele White told FOX 56 that the young owl managed to be undetected in the family's living room Christmas tree for four days by blending in with the tree's branches.

"I have three dogs," White told WDKY-TV. "We use this room nonstop: watch TV; the kitchen's right here; no indication."

White said that the Yuletide owl's home was disturbed when her family went for their yearly hunt for the perfect Christmas tree.

CAUGHT IN THE NAP: COYOTE TAKES OVER PATIO COUCH IN SAN FRANCISCO RESIDENTS' BACKYARD

Owl

A Lexington, Ky., family recently found an unwanted yuletide guest nestled in its Christmas tree. (Michele White)

Owl

The baby bird blended in with the branches, going undetected for four days. (Michele White)

"Every year. Love it," White said. "We pick it out as a family."

The first person to spot the feathered friend was Bobby Hayes.

Hayes, the owner of Magic Carpet Cleaning, was servicing the home while the family was away when he noticed the branches moving. 

Michael Hayes holding the owl

Michael Hayes was the first person to spot the tiny bird, nestled in the tree's branches. (Michele White)

A closer examination revealed that a small owl was rustling through the tree.

"It crawled up into the tree further," Hayes said. "It took me several minutes to even find it."

WATCH: FLORIDA BEAR ATTACKS, TAKES OFF WITH REINDEER CHRISTMAS DECORATION

Hayes managed to grab the owl and sent a picture to White.

"I was shocked. I was so stunned," White said.

Owl in the tree

Four days before the owl was discovered, the White family went to cut down their family's Christmas tree. (Michele White)

 She said she initially thought Hayes was pulling a prank with a stuffed animal.

"I thought he’d put a stuffed animal or an ornament in it, so I called him immediately, like, ‘You’re kidding me, right?'" White said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hayes told the local news station that he gently removed the owl from its cozy home and found a wooded place to release the baby bird.

"Everybody’s going to be able to have a merry Christmas now," Hayes said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.