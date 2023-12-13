Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree for days before being found

A Kentucky family's decorated Christmas tree was inside their home for four days before it was discovered to be home to an owl.

Michele White told FOX 56 that the young owl managed to be undetected in the family's living room Christmas tree for four days by blending in with the tree's branches.

"I have three dogs," White told WDKY-TV. "We use this room nonstop: watch TV; the kitchen's right here; no indication."

White said that the Yuletide owl's home was disturbed when her family went for their yearly hunt for the perfect Christmas tree.

"Every year. Love it," White said. "We pick it out as a family."

The first person to spot the feathered friend was Bobby Hayes.

Hayes, the owner of Magic Carpet Cleaning, was servicing the home while the family was away when he noticed the branches moving.

A closer examination revealed that a small owl was rustling through the tree.

"It crawled up into the tree further," Hayes said. "It took me several minutes to even find it."

Hayes managed to grab the owl and sent a picture to White.

"I was shocked. I was so stunned," White said.

She said she initially thought Hayes was pulling a prank with a stuffed animal.

"I thought he’d put a stuffed animal or an ornament in it, so I called him immediately, like, ‘You’re kidding me, right?'" White said.

Hayes told the local news station that he gently removed the owl from its cozy home and found a wooded place to release the baby bird.

"Everybody’s going to be able to have a merry Christmas now," Hayes said.