Florida

WATCH: Florida bear attacks, takes off with reindeer Christmas decoration

A bear took off with a lit-up reindeer Christmas decoration from a yard in Florida

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
A large black bear took off with a lit-up reindeer Christmas decoration in Longwood, Florida with the humorous theft caught on EJ Levin's Ring surveillance camera. (FOX 35)

A black bear was caught on a Florida home's surveillance camera asserting its dominance over the home's Christmas reindeer decor.

EJ Elvin's home surveillance equipment picked up the humorous exchange at his home in Longwood, Florida in the middle of the night.

Around 3:42 a.m., Elvin's Ring camera captured the black bear curiously approaching three lit-up reindeer Christmas decorations. 

The large bear is seen sniffing out the first lit up reindeer before swiftly knocking it down with his paw.

Bear knocking over reindeer deocration

A wandering bear hilariously found himself an unlikely companion just in time for the holidays.  (EJ Levin via FOX 35)

Christmas reindeer display

EJ Levin's Christmas reindeer display before a bear destroyed it. (FOX 35)

Next, the bear is seen in the video making quick work of the Christmas decorations.

The bear is seen thoroughly crushing the outdoor decoration before moving to the next reindeer, appearing to take a liking to this one. 

Bear investigation Christmas reindeer display

EJ Levin's Ring security cameras captured that curious bear sniffing out the reindeer decoration before taking off with one of them. (EJ Levin via FOX 35)

A few moments later, the bear can be seen dragging the entire reindeer by mouth away from Elvin's home.  

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.