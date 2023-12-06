WATCH: Florida bear attacks, takes off with reindeer Christmas decoration

A black bear was caught on a Florida home's surveillance camera asserting its dominance over the home's Christmas reindeer decor.

EJ Elvin's home surveillance equipment picked up the humorous exchange at his home in Longwood, Florida in the middle of the night.

Around 3:42 a.m., Elvin's Ring camera captured the black bear curiously approaching three lit-up reindeer Christmas decorations.

The large bear is seen sniffing out the first lit up reindeer before swiftly knocking it down with his paw.

Next, the bear is seen in the video making quick work of the Christmas decorations.

The bear is seen thoroughly crushing the outdoor decoration before moving to the next reindeer, appearing to take a liking to this one.

A few moments later, the bear can be seen dragging the entire reindeer by mouth away from Elvin's home.