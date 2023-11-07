Caught in the nap: Coyote takes over patio couch in San Francisco residents' backyard

A San Francisco resident woke up Friday to an unexpected guest who was not willing to give up his nap spot.

The Animal Care and Control San Francisco posted on Facebook that a coyote took to a patio couch at a residence in the city.

Officials say the resident called animal control after trying to wake up the napping coyote, who they say was not willing to move, and stated they were concerned that the coyote might be sick or injured.

Upon arrival, animal control says they were able to approach the coyote and coax it off the patio.

FLORIDA BEAR CAUGHT ON CAMERA STEALING FOOD DELIVERY ORDER OFF FAMILY'S PORCH

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Animal control says the coyote was moving appropriately and did not appear to be sick or injured.

"The yard was on the edge of a woodland area, and he hopped on over the wall and made his way through the brush. The coyote looked like a young healthy male that was probably recently kicked out of his den and was trying to make his way through the city," animal control stated in the post.

Animal control says there is estimated to be approximately 100 coyotes in San Francisco.

"The coyote population was almost completely eliminated in the 1940s due to fear and powerful pesticides used to control the rat population. But since 2002, they have found their way back into our ecosystem and are thriving once again," animal control said.

FLORIDA WOMAN SURPRISED BY BEAR OUTSIDE HER DOOR, DOORBELL CAMERA FOOTAGE SHOWS: ‘I GOT A SURPRISE’

Animal control continued saying that coyotes help keep the rodent population under control which helps to keep disease transmission down.

"Coyotes are shy and are not usually aggressive, however they do exhibit assertive behaviors when feeling threatened or if they are protecting their young pups," animal control explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To report coyote sightings, Animal Care and control San Francisco is asking any concerned residents to fill out a coyote sighting form or call dispatch at 415-554-9400.