YouTuber Jake Paul wants youth to drop school and pay him to become influencers

YouTube star Jake Paul is offering his young fan base tools on how to bypass school and the traditional 9-5 to “achieve their dreams” – all for a fee, of course.

The 23-year-old controversial YouTuber, who has nearly 20 million subscribers, is offering an online course called The Financial Freedom Movement.



Paul says he and his team of “millionaire instructors” will give clients cutting-edge mentorship, coaching and training on how to achieve financial freedom using social media and the Internet.

“They tell us to go to college, get a job, retire at 65. How’s that working out for us?” Paul says on the program’s website.



“There’s over one trillion dollars in student loan debt, and people with outdated education who can’t even get a job for the student loans they took out, that now haunt them for life.”

Instead of the traditional path to success, Paul, who along with his brother, Logan Paul, first gained popularity on the now-defunct social video app Vine, claims his weekly live video coaching calls will give customers the blueprint to hopefully find social media success like him.

Paul particularly targets his younger fan base, evidenced by template letter on the website for teens to give to their parents to justify the program’s $20-per-month fee.



“Most college kids these days graduate with an out-dated degree and education that is no longer relevant in the current economic workforce,” the letter reads.

“Give your child the actual education they need to achieve financial freedom from people who are making money online, from anywhere in the world, by learning valuable skill sets the current global economy needs.”

This isn’t the first time Paul has offered his services to make young aspiring influencers’ dreams come true.



Two years ago, he launched a similar project called Edfluence, a series of videos teaching fans “how to be social media famous,” according to Business Insider.

Paul also has a history of controversy. The social media star was fired from his leading role in a Disney show in 2017 and has been accused by his West Hollywood neighbors of causing a ruckus and sharing his home address with his millions of followers.



